70-year-old actor Sherni Sharat Saxena amazes fans with his toned physique; fans call him ‘Indian Hulk’ | Bollywood





Veteran actor Sharat Saxena has left fans in awe of his latest Instagram post. The 70-year-old actor, who recently appeared in Vidya Balan’s Sherni, took to the social media platform and shared a photo in which he was seen flexing his biceps. He shared the photo with the caption: “I’m still trying really hard to be someone. #Bollywood #hollywood #castingdirector #castingcall #hindifilms.” Many social media users commented on the photo. TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary took to the comments section and dropped two flexed arm emojis. A curious fan asked Sharat Saxena, “What supplement are you taking?” The actor replied, “No extras.” Many other fans showered the actor with praise. “Once handsome, always handsome, sir,” commented one fan. “Inspiration,” added another. “Super strong,” wrote a third. “wow wonderful sir,” added a fourth. One fan also compared him to international actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. “Indian Arnold,” wrote one fan. A social media user also compared him to the Marvel Hulk superhero. “Indian Hulk,” wrote one netizen. Sharat Saxena has appeared in many films such as Krrish, Hasee Toh Phasee, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sherni. Over the past few weeks, the actor has shared glimpses of his post-workout diet and shared details of the various exercises he does as part of his routine. Also Read: “Shilpa Shetty Doesn’t Look Over 25,” Says Hungama 2 Co-Star Pranitha Subhash Earlier this month, while speaking with PTI, the actor opened up about his trip to Bollywood. The actor has been in the industry for over 40 years and has worked in numerous action-centric films. “Every writer, director or producer would think that a person like me was only made for action. It’s very hard to change the way they think. In the last 40 years, I’ve done about 600 sequences of movies. ‘action and I ended up in the hospital about 12 times, ”he said.

