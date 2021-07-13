Entertainment
From DCHS student to Hollywood stuntman | New
Jason Gray (aka Jason Gray in Davis County) has 30 years of bumps, bruises, shoulder surgeries and knee surgery to show off for his stunt career.
Over the course of those 30 years, Gray experienced adrenaline rush, excitement, fear and the desire to learn more and more stunts while he was a stuntman and actor at Disney World and Universal Studios. in Florida and in too many movies and TV shows to mention.
Grays’ journey in the entertainment world began in Davis County, where he participated in junior high sports and musicals while enrolled in Davis County schools. Shortly after graduating from Davis County High School, he joined the Air Force. While serving as a security guard on a small base in Europe, he realized that he also enjoyed organizing and participating in sports and entertainment events for his fellow soldiers in Germany, Belgium and other countries. Europeans.
After his release, he attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha for four years. When he told his guidance counselor he wanted to work in entertainment, the counselor mentioned stunts as a possibility.
It was the best advice I have ever received, says Gray. When I got out of school in 1988, I went straight to Disney in Florida. During my time in Florida, I learned to jet ski, water ski, abseil, karate, rock climbing and motorcycling, everything about stunts.
Gray also took audition training, as stuntmen often have to act and deliver lines in their roles.
While in Florida, Gray did The Wild, Wild, Wild West Stunt Show at Universal Studios and performed Indiana Jones in the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Hollywood Studios Theme Park.
I kept getting bored and auditioned, auditioned and auditioned again, he said. I kept changing shows, wanting to do more and more.
His desire to do more led him to try his hand as a stunt performer in the well-known movie, The Patriot, which was set in South Carolina.
It was the best known and favorite movie of my career, he said. I was a rookie and they took a chance on me. They needed around 90 stuntmen to run, jump, shoot and fall. The big riders were Hollywood stuntmen.
The money was great, he added. It made me feel like I was the one who did it. Then I had to go back to the theme park.
Gray began to look towards Hollywood and took trips to visit other stuntmen from The Patriot while exploring the scene in California.
He and his wife Candace (who also worked in Florida stunts) moved to California in 2003. A long list of film and television opportunities followed, such as Ghostbusters; Captain America: The Winter Soldier; GI Joe; Night tracker (TV); Hawaii Five-0 (TV); American pie 5; high-speed train ; The Mandalorian (TV); Songbird; The Fugitive (TV); General Hospital (TV); La Brume, and many others.
Asked about his favorites, Gray said, I can’t remember all of them. Once I do them and get my check, I’m happy, he laughed.
I’m not here for the glory, he added. I just work for a living and I am in the cinema. I like to be on stage.
While he may not remember all of his appearances, he does vividly remember a 2015 Ghostbusters stunt. I was tied to a chair and thrown out of a window, he said.
I had stair falls, fire burns, fights, and walked through a few windows. I don’t have a favorite stunt, they all hurt. I’m happy if I find myself in one piece.
Gray admitted that one of his favorite stunts during his theme park years was in The Wild, Wild, Wild West Stunt Show when he was shot from a roof and fell through planks on a cushion 28 feet below.
On the set of an expensive movie, he remembers being applauded after he was set on fire and the fire was put out.
It was gratifying, he said.
Sometimes your adrenaline rushes up and you pull off a stunt, but three days later you can’t walk. This is called the sequel, he explained.
Gray remembers being involved in a fire in The Mist. Frank Darabont, the director, gave him a big hug and spoke to him following this stunt of another award.
Gray said he sometimes experiences fear, like the time he had to walk on the edge of a 20-story building. I just had to take a deep breath and trust the crew, he said. I don’t do that anymore. I’m trying to retire in one piece now.
At this point in his life, Gray finds the satisfaction of helping others through his business, Xction Productions Stunt and Safety Team. He has containers of things and a trailer full of safety equipment. Sometimes he serves as the stunt coordinator and in that position becomes the safety supervisor.
The studios have safety supervisors, but they don’t always have enough to deal (fully) with the stuntmen, he explained. Being a stuntman is the only job in the world where something goes wrong for everyone. It’s a well-paying job, but some end up in a wheelchair and 10-20% are permanently disabled.
Gray and his friend Mark Chadwick are known as the best experts on the planet when it comes to setting up fires and carrying them out safely. In the stunts, we learn and rely on others for information, he said.
Stuntmen share their information through the International Stunt Association, of which Gray is the vice president. (Go to ISAstuns.com for photos and a video of Gray in action.)
Gray, the son of the late Wendell Gray and Lois Gray McAllister, still describes himself as an Iowa farm boy. They (the entertainment folks) love it when I tell them I’m from Iowa, he said. They love the work ethic. Mom and Dad worked hard and I work hard.
Gray was back in Iowa on the weekend of July 4 for a family reunion where he met his siblings Jeff from Des Moines, Jay from Ames and Lisa from the Eldon area, as well as from other relatives and friends.
His wife Candace, an actress who now volunteers with the Thousand Oaks Community Theater in California as a backstage choreographer and crew member, as well as their sons Jordan and Nathan.
Jordan is a freshman in high school and Nathan a junior.
While at Bloomfield, Jason spent time on the DCHS track coaching Nathan, who is training for an elite pole vault camp at the University of Colorado later this summer. Nathan placed fourth at the Southern California State Championships with a 13 6 jump this spring.
(Jason was a pole vaulter for the DCHS track team while in high school.)
Looking back on his years at DCHS, Gray thanks coaches Dennis Anderson, Stan Huggins, Gene Proctor and Gary Kubik for shaping his youth and teaching him hard work, dedication and persistence.
I set myself a goal of being successful in showbiz when I was young, and it all started there in Bloomfield, believe it or not. As Coach Anderson told me, Dynamite comes in little packages, and the hard work pays off.
I have always been a hard worker and lucked out on my way to Hollywood. Hats off to all the heroes of my hometown! he said gratefully.
