



3 hours ago Quote in pictures, Google Abdifatah Ali Omar, admitted in court that he had learned from an Indian film he had already watched. The man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of stealing the phones of 60 girls, although he confessed to 30 of them. About 60 girls were registered as police victims of Abdifatah, but the defendant’s lawyer told the court that the number of phone calls he made was invalid. The case against the man is ongoing after his arrest for information transmitted by one of the girls he took by surprise on the phone. What movie did he watch? Describing the process, Abdifatah said the tactic he used was found in an Indian movie called C Kkompany. Quote in pictures, Google The film, released in 2008, was one of Bollywooda’s comedies. At the helm of the film are Tusshar Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Raima Sen and Mithun Chakraporty. Three actors, Tusshar Kapoor, Anupam Kher (also known as Aw Baska in Somali) and comedian Rajpal, played the roles of money seekers of different weight and collaborated as a model of treacherous betrayal of the people. and even the government. On August 29, 2008, it was released from theaters, but it turned out to be a box office failure and did not deliver the expected funding. Quote in pictures, Google Photo caption, The three actors in the plot conspire Abdifatah in describing the film said the exact name of the film and the story, but misinterpreted the characters. “There are no secrets. I want to tell the truth about everything,” he said. “Most of the men who come to the cinema or to the house, these are considered films. Filimkaasna are available, three of the men were atooreyaal. Three armed men were not from the government, they take you away,” he said. he adds. The military said that in 2008 he was left during his three years in refugee camps in Kenya. He then opened a university in Garissa, and later became a mosque imam and a Koranic school teacher, he told the court. Quote in pictures, Social media He returned to Mogadishu in 2015 after fearing he would be arrested in Kenya for his links to men captured by the country’s intelligence services. Upon his return to Somalia, he established a Koranic school in the Dharkenley district of Mogadishu. Somali prosecutors who indicted Abdifatah also accused him of collaborating with al-Shabaab. Rumors about the man have surfaced on Somali social media in recent weeks after he and a man named Nur were arrested by police. The number of female victims of the accused, recorded by the police, reaches more than 60 women. Some of the women were inside the military court that sentenced Abdifatah.

