Prosecutor dismisses rape complaint against famous Serbian actor





Branislav Lecic. Photo: Printscreen / YouTube.com / Branislav Lecic / Official The Belgrade Attorney General’s Office told BIRN on Tuesday that it had dismissed the criminal complaint against famous actor Branislav Lecic, accused of rape by actress Danijela Stajnfeld. The prosecutor’s office told BIRN that Stajnfeld’s criminal complaint was dismissed as there was no reason to suspect that the said criminal offense had been committed. He said Steinfeld and Lekic had been questioned and prosecutors had seen Documentary Steinfelds 2020 Hold Me Right, in which she said she was raped by a powerful man in the film industry raped her, although she did not name him. During the pre-investigation proceedings, interviews were conducted with Danijela Steinfeld and the accused, Branislav Lecic, a copy of the documentary Hold Me Right by Danijela Steinfeld was obtained, and a CD containing the person’s original voice of the film, [as well as] medical documentation on Danijela Steinfeld’s treatment, and interviews were also conducted with a number of people who could possibly have indirect information about the disputed event, given that there were no direct eyewitnesses, said the prosecutor’s office. He also said he evaluated a submission from Merima Isakovic, a famous Yugoslav-era actress who told the news magazine Weekly that Lecic sexually assaulted her in 1978, when she was 18 years old. Lecic also denied this. After gathering the necessary information and obtaining all the relevant evidence in the pre-investigation process, it was determined that there was no legal evidence with any degree of grounds for suspicion that would confirm the allegations, added the prosecutor’s office. On March 22, the investigation site Insajder released an audio recording of Stajnfeld and Lecic speaking about the alleged rape in 2012, then ainterview with Stajnfeldin which she also said the actor raped her. In the audio recording, which was made in 2016, Stajnfeld could be heard telling Lecic that she felt like she had been disrespectful and put in danger. Lecic said she shouldn’t feel this because it had been her expression of tenderness, explicitly mentioning sexual contact. On the same day that Insajder released the audio recording, the prosecutor’s office confirmed that Stajnfeld had made a statement. Five days later, the police questioned Lecic and he denied all the charges. In her documentary, Stajnfeld became the first actress in Serbia to publicly denounce rape and sexual abuse in the acting profession. She later said that she didn’t name her attacker at the time because she didn’t want it to become the focus of her film. Lecic has long been a well-known figure in Yugoslav and Serbian cinematography. Beginning his career in the late 1970s, he starred in some of the country’s most popular movies and TV shows. He was also politically active in the 1990s in the fight against the authoritarian nationalist regime of Slobodan Milosevic. After the overthrow of the regime, Lecic was Minister of Culture in the new government. He now teaches in a private faculty of contemporary art. He also remained politically active. After changing parties more than once, he is currently active in a faction of the Democratic Party, the Democratic Movement of Serbia. He stepped down as the organization’s leader after the rape accusations.

