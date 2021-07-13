Jury selection to begin in trial of Ed Buck, accused of overdose death in West Hollywood – CBS Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Jury selection is set to begin in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday in the federal trial of prominent Democratic political donor Ed Buck, who is accused of supplying methamphetamine to two men who overdosed and died in his West Hollywood apartment. Buck, 66, is charged with nine counts of felony, including two counts of distributing controlled substances resulting in death. He is accused of distributing methamphetamine which resulted in the deaths of Timothy Dean, 55, in January 2019, and Gemmel Moore, 26, in July 2017. He also faces state charges for running a drug den, but the federal case continues first. Prosecutors allege Buck had a “fetish” for paying black men to allow him to inject them with methamphetamine, even though they were passed out. Buck lured vulnerable and homeless homosexuals, drug addicts or working as escorts, to his Laurel Avenue apartment, where he provided drugs in exchange for sexual activity, according to a lawsuit memorandum. The death of Dean and Moore sparked outrage in the community. Buck was first arrested in September 2019 on separate charges brought by the LA County District Attorney’s Office for injecting a large dose of methamphetamine into a 37-year-old man, as well as running a drug house out of town. from his condo. At the time, Jackie Lacey, then LA County, explained that local authorities determined that there was not enough evidence under state law to charge Buck in Dean’s death and Moore. However, under federal law, they had more legal options. He was indicted in October 2019 by a federal grand jury in the deaths of Dean and Moore. Buck is accused of knowingly instigating Moore to go to Los Angeles to prostitute himself and supplying him with crystal meth before he overdosed on drugs and died. Buck faces a second count of instigating another man to travel with the intent to engage in prostitution, a count of knowingly and intentionally distributing methamphetamine and a count of using his apartment in West Hollywood for the purpose of distributing narcotics such as methamphetamine, and the sedatives gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) and clonazepam. At the apartment, Buck “ritualistically prepared methamphetamine syringes; some victims report that he asked them to watch him do it, ”said the note. The memo describes “party and play” sessions in which Buck allegedly paid men he had sometimes solicited on gay male dating and online escorts to use drugs he provided and engage in sexual acts. Buck is portrayed by Christopher Darden, best known for being part of the prosecutor’s team in the OJ Simpson murder trial. If convicted, each of the two charges of distributing controlled substances resulting in death carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years. The trial is expected to last around 10 days. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/07/13/jury-selection-to-begin-in-trial-of-ed-buck-accused-in-west-hollywood-overdose-deaths/

