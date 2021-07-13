Harrison Fords 10 best movies ranked

Harrison Ford turns 79 today. As an actor, screenwriter, director and producer, his films have grossed over $ 9 billion worldwide.

To wish the movie icon a happy birthday, please share our 10 favorite movies from him.

Cover well a lot of hits you know and love, but also include less famous titles that are worth loving. Read our picks (and honorable mentions) below:

10) Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Many thought Ford had stopped caring onscreen, often appearing as cranky and tired in his final roles, but JJ Abrams pulled another great performance out of him in The Force Awakens, bringing back the Han Solo we knew and loved. one last time and suggesting Ford might do it again when he takes over Indiana Jones once again in the near future.

9) Air Force One (1997)

What about that cheesy action flick in which Ford plays President James Marshall as he battles a group of Russian terrorists (led by Gary Oldman) who hijack Air Force One? Easily one of the most cinematic movies ever to be made, it also comes across as a great Ford prototype vehicle, highlighting all of the stars running the human appeal and presence of the action films. Have a little fun, okay?

8) Star Wars (1977)

Our introduction to Han Solo belongs to this list, and not just for fun. Wed got a glimpse of Ford’s mischievous charm in George Lucas ‘previous film, American Graffitti, signaling some real star power the director knew would translate into all of the cast in space pirates’ glory. As a swaggering smuggler and captain of the Millennium Falcon, Ford even had a chemistry with a guy in a Wookie suit and quickly proved the galaxy had a new superstar on its hands.

7) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

We love Temple of Doom just as much, but give Last Crusade the edge thanks to Ford’s amazing chemistry with Sean Connery, who plays the father of archaeologists in their quest to find the Holy Grail, with more Nazis on their tails. Firmly back in Raiders mode, Jones’ alleged latest adventure is a delight.

6) Patriot Games (1992)

Jack Ryan’s second film based on Tom Clancy’s novels redefines Ford’s role as a CIA agent, which this time interferes with an IRA assassination, prompting a renegade faction to target him and his family, for revenge. Complex and thrilling, a rare adult thriller perfectly supported by the constant and sympathetic work of Ford.

5) Witness (1985)

In Peter Weirs’ gripping drama, Ford plays a detective protecting a young Amish boy who becomes a target after witnessing a murder in Philadelphia. This earned Ford his only Oscar nomination, and rightly so for bringing his typical heroism to a much more serious story that also demanded and got huge restraint from the actor.

4) Blade Runner (1982)

Ridley Scott’s brilliant sci-fi thriller depicts a dystopian Los Angeles in which genetically modified replicants, visually indistinguishable from adult humans, are made by a powerful corporation. Ford plays Rick Deckard, a special constable known as Blade Runner tasked with hunting down and killing deadly replicants. This futuristic film noir features a steely but cool lead performance of Ford in what some consider his best film ever.

3) The Fugitive (1993)

Aside from the obvious Big Dads, probably Ford’s best and most iconic role to date. After being wrongly convicted of murdering his wife, Dr Richard Kimble (Ford) escapes custody and tries to prove his innocence as he is pursued by a team of US Marshals led by the MP Samuel Gerard (an Oscar winner Tommy Lee Jones). . Frankly, Ford also deserved an Oscar for playing the desperate and determined Kimble in this thriller based on the 1960s TV series of the same name.

2) The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

While the first Star Wars movie introduced us to Han Solo, Ford arguably does the best career job in Empire, cementing the character as a classic leading man, mixing archetypal flourishes with his personal style and humor that made of the space pirate almost everyone’s favorite character. in the franchise, thanks in large part to the script by Leigh Brackett and Lawrence Kasdan and her equally good co-star Carrie Fisher. The fact that they recast the role with another actor for the 2018 Solo spin-off still seems like a movie crime.

1) Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

The film that kicked off Steven Spielberg’s adventure series, which is one of the best movie franchises of all time and would never have worked with anyone other than Ford. wearing hat and whip. After the first two Star Wars films, this only strengthened the actor as a mega-star whose future had no end on the big screen. Also does a great job with her romantic counterpart Karen Allen. Ford has made it nearly impossible to redesign a character that Disney will no doubt be looking to reboot in the future.

Honorable Mentions: American Graffiti (1973), Return of the Jedi (1983), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Frantic (1988), Working Girl (1988), The Mosquito Coast (1986), Concerning Henry (1991), Sabrina ( 1995), Six Days, Seven Nights (1998), 42 (2013), Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

