USC Gould Extends On-Campus Certificate In Media And Entertainment Law To Masters Students | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 13, 2021– Beginning in fall 2021, the Gould School of Law at the University of Southern California will offer its existing Certificate in Media and Entertainment Law to on-campus students in the Master of Laws (MSL) and Master of Laws (MSL) programs. dispute resolution (MDR). Masters students enrolled in the USC Goulds MSL and MDR degrees are non-lawyers who do not intend to practice law and who wish to acquire essential legal skills and knowledge to advance their careers to a great extent. variety of professions. Designed to meet the needs of professionals in the music and film industry, digital media and more, the Popular Certificate in Media and Entertainment Law focuses on important legal and business concepts relevant to the field, including intellectual property, contracts and licenses for non-lawyers. USC Goulds’ existing online certificate in Entertainment Law has attracted professionals from NBCUniversal, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company, and Sony Music Entertainment, as well as those looking to deepen their understanding of the industry and improve their credentials. when it comes to entertainment. The Media and Entertainment Law Certificate was previously only available to MSL, LLM, or JD online students. We are excited to extend our Certificate in Media and Entertainment Law to our MSL and MDR students on the USC Gould campus, said Associate Dean of Graduate and International Programs Misa Shimotsu. USC and Los Angeles are at the center of the entertainment industry, and our courses will be led by leaders and decision-makers who teach immediately applicable skills in entertainment law that can be used in a wide range of roles and settings. organizations. USC Gould School of Law is ranked among the American News and World Report s 20 best law schools. For more information on degrees and certificates, including our Certificate in Campus Media and Entertainment Law, contact the USC Gould School International Programs and International Programs office at [email protected] edu or at 213-821-5916. About USC Gould School of Law the USC Gould Law School is a top 20 private law school with a reputation for academic excellence and a world-class faculty. USC Gould is known for its diverse, inclusive and collegial student body, leadership in clinical education, and global network of supportive alumni. Located in Los Angeles, one of the nation’s premier legal markets and a hub for major law and entertainment firms, The Gould School offers a vibrant legal education lab. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005325/en/ Leslie Ridgeway, lridg[email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LEGAL OTHER EDUCATION GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT LICENSE (ENTERTAINMENT) PROFESSIONAL SERVICES EDUCATION TRAINING ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: USC Gould Law School Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/13/2021 12 p.m. / DISC: 07/13/2021 12:01 p.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005325/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/usc-gould-expands-on-campus-certificate-in-media-and-entertainment-law-to-master-s-students/article_08c42da8-55f9-53f2-905b-affb22682eaf.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos