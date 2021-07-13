Entertainment
Saskatchewan Musician Tesher Releases Music Video With Jason Derulo As “Bollywood Hollywood Duo”
In March, Hitesh Sharma, who goes by the stage name Tesher, sat in his parents’ basement as he followed the surprise viral success online of two of his songs.
Four months later, Sharma, a 25-year-old South Asian Canadian rapper, producer and musician, is back in the basement of Regina, Saskatchewan, watching his music video with American R&B artist Jason Derulo.
The song is Sharma’s own Baby Jalebi, and it’s an international success.
The so-called “Bollywood Hollywood duo” even performed the song. live on NBC’s The Today Show on July 7, marking Sharma’s very first live televised performance.
“Honestly, I love that I’m in that part of my career, a clip with Jason Derulo, Top 40 record. But I’m here in Regina in my basement and my mom gives me breakfast before I go. ‘she’s going to work,’ Sharma said.
These are the times he says he will remember forever. “When I got that groundbreaking first record, I was home with my whole family together, and they supported me through it all.”
Sharmafirst gained international recognition in 2020 when its remix ofOld town roadby Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, withRamta jogifrom Bollywood movieLanguage,went viral on TikTok.
Soon after, his songYoung Shahrukhhas also gone viral.
WATCH | Saskatchewan rapper Tesher breaks down his viral hit Young Shahrukh:
Sharma released her second single Baby Jalebi at the end of 2020. In the song, he raps in English and Punjabi.
He has started mapping a large number of countries, including Turkey, Egypt and Algeria, on social media apps like Shazam, Instagram Reels, and TikTok. Then the song made its way to Europe.
Once the track hit Germany, record companies started calling.
“I think they saw that if a drive can work there, it can work anywhere,” Sharma said. “The world was taking notice.”
At the end of March, Derulo heard the song on Shazam and contacted Sharma. Call Baby Jalebi a kind of song he had never heard before, he asked to get involved.
“I think he kind of keeps his ear on the streets and sees what’s hot internationally,” Sharma said. “And Jalebi babywas number one in many countries on Shazam. “
Bringing Jalebi Baby to the general public
In true pandemic style, the two musicians began collaborating on Zoom Sharma in her Regina basement and Derulo in this home studio in Los Angeles.
The new version of the song with the voice of Derulo was released in May.
After COVID-19 cases started to decline in late May, Sharma traveled to California to meet with Derulo and shoot the clip.
“It was so supposed to happen, because I don’t even know if I would be able to achieve the vision I had in mind if I didn’t have Jason Derulo on board,” he said.
“Because with him on board, there is dancing and lights on the set. It is so beautiful and complex.”
The director of the video, GilGreena star in his own right, having directed several videos for Derulo and other artists including DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and Drake is someone Sharma says he has admired for years.
He described his collaboration with Deruloin LA as a crash course in today’s pop music industry, from auditioning dancers to managing social media, to rehearsing and setting up dancers. ‘interviews with international media.
“A lot of people think it’s like, ‘OK, you’ve pulled it off. You’ve got your big record and now you’re just a superstar. Absolutely not. That’s when the work starts. “
It often means long hours and exhaustion, but Sharma says it won’t change that because all this work has helped him achieve his dream ofJalebi baby.
When he saw the foreground of the clip, Sharma said it was exactly as he envisioned it. To see his dreams come true before his eyes was “an emotional experience”.
His Despacito moment
When Baby Jalebi was exploding for the first time around the world, Sharma had swarms of offers to come.
But he didn’t take the first one to cross his path, he had bigger things in mind.
“I was like, ‘OK, if we get to that point, we might as well try to go for gold. Let’s promote mainstream radio.’ “
The key was to stick to that goal, and with patience and the right people, “I was able to make it”.
Sharma hopes this first success will inspire other South Asian artists to keep their options open and seek great opportunities as well.
He considers his collaboration and that of Derulo to be similar to the huge success Slowly, Justin Bieber’s remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s song.
“I hope it’s like thatSlowlymoment “, when the song is a huge success and inspires others to make music.
The same happened with the Latin music community afterSlowly, he reasoned.
“So why not South Asian music?”
Savor time at home
Back in Regina, parents, former principals and teachers, friends and community members constantly call Sharma House.
The young artist enjoys this moment at home with his family. He knows his life is about to pass at a much faster pace. Sharma says he will live in a suitcase for the next several years, following the direction his art takes.
But he says Regina is founding him.
“Because it’s my home. I love being home. I think it’s so good for my mental health.”
All those calls coming into the Sharma house? They are dripping with pride and joy for the Saskatchewan boy determined to go as far as he can. Sharma says the people of Saskatchewan are fiercely loyal to their people.
“Why the people of Saskatchewan are proud of the people who come out and start doing crazy and amazing things outside of the province is because this province feels like a community. “
Because he often feels like his trip was a solo mission, Sharmado doesn’t take his hometown support for granted.
“From Regina to the world, baby!”
