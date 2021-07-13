Wes Anderson stumbles with his alienating new film, the French Dispatch

This year, Cannes has been filled with directorial self-reflection: the rumination of memories of The Remembrance Part II, Mia Hansen-Lves meta-reflection of his own profession in Bergman Island, Nadav Lapids similar filmmaker a key novel in Aheds Knee. And then there is Wes andersons The French Dispatch, which does not concern the filmmaker himself, but is intensely devoted to his personal fixations in a way that excludes any outside engagement.

The film structured as a stake of a New Yorker-esque magazine is picky and richly detailed and difficult to grasp. Where Anderson’s past elaborate worlds have invited us with all their cozy details, The French dispatchs seems to sniff haughtily in our direction; he doesn’t care much if we get it.

Of course, we generally hope for style certainty from the authors. The whole point of a Wes Anderson movie is that it’s a Wes Anderson movie. But The French dispatch abuse that investment, insisting that we watch it smooth and digress and advertise the intelligence of its creators while giving us little to do.

How could we care when everything is so arched and sufficient? Anderson, who lives in Paris, is probably writing a mash note to his adopted country. But he does it in such a superficial and generalized way that he almost plays like a troll. When Anderson turns to real things like the workers’ and student protests of 1968, he can only interpret and present them as questions of aesthetic pretension.

His fascination with New Yorker writers of the past to whom he dedicates the film in a closing title leads him to similarly empty places. A fragile journalist (Francoise McDormand) sleep with her young subject (Timothée Chalamet) for inexplicable reasons. A replacement for James Baldwin (Jeffrey wright) is just a talkative dandy with no political background, and no sense of the form of his own history. Anderson turns his apparent heroes into bundles of quirks, making their job silly and mannered rather than probing. It’s a strange homage, based mostly on Anderson’s youthful imaginations of those compelling literary lives instead of something as complicated and grown-up as humanity.

The film is divided into sections, with three separate stories taking up most of the space. One concerns a murderer with a mental disorder (Benicio, the bull) who happens to be a brilliant artist. Another concerns a fiery young radical and his vaguely defined cause. The third is a criminal scam involving the son of a policeman and the professional cook who cooks for the police. There are a few moments of real meaning and poignantness in each story, brief interludes where Anderson lets go of all the homemade assaults and speaks more clearly. There is a particularly charming soliloquy about the comfort of food when away from home, a sense of travel and loneliness that actually seems to say something personal about Anderson’s experience as an immigrant.

For the most part, however, the stories are loaded and incomprehensible, bursts of bells and whistles that really only serve to show us just how capable Anderson is of visual wit and linguistic acrobatics. The meaning is lost in the frantic reshuffle.

Some actors, like McDormand, are able to retain a sense of personality as they are engulfed in the adornment of the films. Increasingly in his films he calls for a certain form of flat yet affected performance that neutralizes individual style. Why throw so many interesting actors just to crush them in the same wooden mold? It has become more of a bad habit of the Andersons since Royal tenenbaumsa film that plays out practically like real cinema compared to his later work.

As is typical of Andersons films, The French dispatch often looks like a wonder. But there is also, this time, a disorder in the spectacle; it lacks, ironically enough, an editorial eye. Anderson composes the Europe diorama-box for The Grand Hotel Budapest and launch animated sequences. Much of the film is in black and white, which is an interesting departure for the filmmaker. But he goes in and out in a confused way, just as his writing takes side paths that lead nowhere in disorienting ways.

All that said, The French dispatch will undoubtedly have its fans. Indeed, this is already the case here in Cannes, where some praise the film as a love letter to journalists. They won’t have the chance to tell Anderson in person, as the film has avoided the traditional Cannes press conference. Better, I guess, to preserve the fantasy by not wrestling with reality.

