Stringr Launches Weather Feed to Help Gather Information During Severe Weather Events | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 13, 2021– Stringr, the award-winning video SaaS platform for journalism, entertainment and enterprise content, today unveiled its API integration for the National Weather Service (NWS); create an automated warning system that streamlines the collection of video information for severe weather events. Now newsrooms no longer have to issue special video requests or send their own teams to secure video footage of weather warnings under development. The Weather Channel, the world leader in weather information, is one of the first to take advantage of this new functionality. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005788/en/ (Photo: Business Wire) Developed for use with Stringr’s proprietary network of 120,000 independent videographers, the Stringr Weather Feed automatically issues local footage requests where the NWS has issued severe weather warnings. Within minutes, videographers in the region can capture video directly on location and upload it to the cloud for use in news broadcasts. After a successful pilot with Weather Channel, the service is available on the Stringr platform. It’s a great idea and it really works, said Tom Lea, vice president, Newsgathering at The Weather Channel. We’ve already seen a big increase in the amount of weather content they are able to offer. It certainly works to our advantage. I trust Stringr knowing they get the word out to their videographers before severe weather hits. One of their most vital works is news network reporting of severe weather events. After all, accurate, up-to-date information during a storm can save lives, added Lindsay Stewart, co-founder and CEO of Stringr. This NWS integration, which generates video content only available through our platform, allows local and national newsrooms to get the footage they need as soon as a warning is issued. To learn more, visit: https://www.app.stringr.com/weather. About Stringr Stringer ( http://www.stringr.com ) is a comprehensive provider of video news and content based on a global proprietary network of more than 120,000 responsive videographers. Leveraging this network and market platform, Stringr provides broadcast quality videos and personalized news packages to all major markets in the US and UK. Stringr is based in New York City and was founded in 2014 by Lindsay Stewart and Brian McNeill, who met at Wharton School. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005788/en/ CONTACT: Media contact: Heath Fradkoff, Service 6 Marketing [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT OTHER COMMUNICATIONS TELEVISION AND RADIO PUBLIC RELATIONS / INVESTOR RELATIONS AUDIO / VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS LICENSES (ENTERTAINMENT) OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOURCE: Stringer Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/13/2021 10:06 am / DISC: 07/13/2021 10:06 am http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005788/en

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/stringr-launches-weather-feed-to-aid-newsgathering-during-severe-weather-events/article_3ec0e2bb-81ca-5ad9-abb1-6466fb987194.html

