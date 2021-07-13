Sterling K. Brown, Aidy Bryant and several interim nominees – The Hollywood Reporter





In nominations announcements for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, several artists won their first nominations (44 to be exact). Those with multiple acting nominations have shrunk to the select few, from multi-nominated veterans like Sterling K. Brown to newcomers to this special Emmy arena like Jean Smart. Hollywood journalist take a look at the acting nominees who won Emmy nominations for several programs in the performing categories. Sterling K. Brown continued her multi-nominee streak this year by nodding an outstanding narrative nod to CNN Lincoln: We are divided as well as recognition for his recurring role as Randall Pearson on NBC It’s us. Aidy Bryant ‘Comedy Chops have been honored multiple times this year as the actress landed an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for her Hulu series. Acute as well as an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her continued role as a cast member on NBC Saturday Night Live. Maya rudolphe got a double nomination for guest actress in a comedy series for SNL and for the voice over of the characters for Big mouth. Smart jeans Joins double-nominated Emmy winners in acting categories in earning a nod for her role as Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance on HBO Max Hacks. Smart also won a nomination for Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Film for her role as Mare’s mother, Helen on HBO. Easttown mare. Kenan thompson received a lead actor in a comedy series name for his portrayal of Kenan Williams for his NBC comedy series. the SNL alum joined actor Bryant to earn a supporting actor in a comedy series for SNL. The 73rd Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 19, live from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. It will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. Cédric the Animator will be the host.

