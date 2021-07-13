Entertainment
Boone County Fair Brings Old and New Events to Albion | New
ALBION The Boone County Fair kicked off this weekend with old and new events, but there is still plenty to come.
The concert is always one of the main events of the fair. This year’s concert, Tuesday, July 13, will feature Sawyer Brown and Parmalee, said Dave Noble, chairman of the Boone County Fair.
A new event this year is an exhibit called Butterfly Encounters, Noble said. The exhibit is from Florida and is a closed structure that people can enter and take pictures of the butterflies.
Two new events have already taken place, Noble said.
“We have the monster trucks coming up, it’s a new event for us this year,” he said. The monster truck race took place on Monday evening.
Another event was the Tanner Pelster Memorial Race on Sunday. Pelster was a stock car racer from Albion who passed away earlier this year.
“This race is kind of in his memory,” Noble said. “It’s going to be pretty huge. Just the environment of why this race is going, I think it’s going to have a different feel.”
More than 100 cars entered the race, Noble said.
Those who missed the monster and memorial truck races need not worry, as there will be two-car chain races, trailer races and even snowmobile races starting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14. .
All of these events make a good change after last year’s fair, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Noble said.
Last year the fair was limited to a few races, a cornhole tournament and a few shows. But Noble said everyone made the most of the situation.
“It worked really well. Our participation, of course, was down a bit,” he said. “But overall, everyone was really grateful that we at least have something going on there.”
This year there will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds, but things will for the most part be back to normal and Noble said he expects larger crowds than usual.
“We’ve kind of moved forward with everything. I think everyone is ready to go out and get together,” he said. “Everything seems to be going well.
A good thing came from the pandemic: the fair was able to postpone the animations of last year to this year.
“This year was actually pretty easy, as we already did it last year,” Noble said.
