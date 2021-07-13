Entertainment
8 Bollywood movie moments that weren’t scripted at all
Sometimes the most beautiful, memorable scenes from movies were never meant to be there in the first place. They were created with the help of the actors or the crew, to improve the movie and we’re glad they were.
Here are some of our favorite scenes from Bollywood movies that you never could have guessed weren’t scripted:
1.Agar tum saath ho -This is
This touching and heartbreaking moment ofFestival makes all of us cry. And according to reports, this scene with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor was not scripted at all. Ranbir Kapoor crying in the song, walking away and Deepika following him through the streets was how the cast changed the narrative. And gave us such a damn iconic song.
2.The mirror monologue – Amar Akhbar Anthony
Not only was this iconic Amitabh Bachchan monologue impromptu, it was also shot in one take. Amitabh shared a post about how he was waiting for the floor to move and decided to try out the scene with the assistant director, only to nail it down completely.
3. The aao aao scene – Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge
This scene has become synonymous with the film. And what surprised us was that SRK actually came up with this weird dialogue! Shah Rukh told Marie Claire, There were several moments of improvisation. They improved the script, that’s for sure. There was this scene with Amrish Puri where he was feeding the pigeons. And we had this really funny scene where we both go awkwardly aao, aao to the pigeons. This is a call for pigeons that I had heard in Delhi, so I added it.
4. The water flower scene -Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge
Who does not remember that the character of Kajol was surprised by the water gushing from a flower in this scene? Well, Kajol had no idea this was going to happen! SRK revealed in an interview that her reaction was 100% genuine and that she was as shocked as viewers.
5. Moments of father-son bonding – Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge
It seems unscripted scenes are what make this movie unforgettable. Anupam Kher, who played SRK’s father in the film, revealed that he was involved and added some reality to his scenes with the actor. In oneinterviewhe said: When we (Shah Rukh) clap our hands and make gibberish words with each other, I made up those words on the set. And when Raj says, I just failed, and I present it to our ancestors in paintings on the wall, it was like my own family … My own uncle had failed in 7th / 8th grade. So I asked Mr. Chopra, can I use their real names in the movie?
6.Teja principal hoon – Andaz Apna Apna
Apparently this dialogue, which is still used as a point of reference for this film by many, was added at the time of the end and completely improvised. One of the things that makes this film a cult comedy.
7.Authorization leni chahiye thi – Gangs of Wasseypur
Huma’s dialogue in that momentous scene was not part of the script. But we loved that it was added because who doesn’t vouch for consent?
8. Knife scene – Piku
Shoojit Sircar revealed that despite many takes this scene didn’t look right so he took the actors aside and asked them to treat it like the end of the movie. And as we know, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan made it one of the most memorable scenes in the movie.
Which scene is your favorite?
Sources
2/ https://www.scoopwhoop.com/entertainment/8-iconic-bollywood-movie-moments-you-won-t-believe-were-completely-unscripted/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]