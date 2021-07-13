8 Bollywood movie moments that weren’t scripted at all

Sometimes the most beautiful, memorable scenes from movies were never meant to be there in the first place. They were created with the help of the actors or the crew, to improve the movie and we’re glad they were.

Here are some of our favorite scenes from Bollywood movies that you never could have guessed weren’t scripted:

2. Agar tum saath ho

This touching and heartbreaking moment ofFestival makes all of us cry. And according to reports, this scene with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor was not scripted at all. Ranbir Kapoor crying in the song, walking away and Deepika following him through the streets was how the cast changed the narrative. And gave us such a damn iconic song.

2.The mirror monologue – Amar Akhbar Anthony

Not only was this iconic Amitabh Bachchan monologue impromptu, it was also shot in one take. Amitabh shared a post about how he was waiting for the floor to move and decided to try out the scene with the assistant director, only to nail it down completely.