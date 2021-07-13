Albany actor seeking to create opportunities for others





A year and a half ago, Paullie Gilman and her family were homeless. We had nothing; we had a gym bag full of three outfits each, and we got fed up, Gilman said. He started investing in things he was good at, like music and fashion. But when his close friend was killed in a robbery attempt last month, he knew he had to do more. What would you like to know Eighteen months ago, Paullie Gilman and her family were homeless

He decided to pursue his acting dream after the death of a friend

He recently landed a role in HBO’s “The Gilded Age” A little over a month ago, one of my closest friends, Dev, was shot and murdered during an attempted robbery here in Quail. Since that happened, it really touched me deeply, Gilman said. And it still hurts, but I thought to myself when it happened that I didn’t want to end up like this. I really wanted my family to be in a better situation so I really started to fight hard and hard. Gilman is an actor and recently landed a role on HBO The Gilded Age. He says getting hired for this was the opportunity he was waiting for. In the past three weeks, Gilman has sent in 17 different audition tapes. For an HBO show to come in and shut down a lot of downtown Troy and put it in an 1800s theme, for the Golden Age scene, that seemed like something I had to jump, Gilman said. He wants to inspire others who have gone through difficult times. He has written his own comedy series which he wants entirely filmed and produced in the capital region. He wants to give others the same opportunity he had, to follow their dreams and make them come true. I find this as my way of giving back, because if I had never had the chance I would probably still be homeless, I still wouldn’t have enough food; my kids would always sleep on the floor, Gilman said.

