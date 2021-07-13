New Holland dairy farmers played on YouTube with over 340,000 subscribers [video] | Entertainment

Eric Weaver wonders how his ancestors worked here decades ago as a teenager, raising dairy cows on a family farm.

He said it was great to have the video footage of his great-grandfather on the farm, long before the days of cameras and smartphones.

Weaver, a farmer near New Holland, Pa., Shares video footage of his generation with future families. He also shares it with hundreds of thousands of people who subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Weaver, 25, Launches Properly Called Channel 10th Generation Daily 2018. He enjoyed watching other agricultural channels on YouTube, but found that there weren’t many representatives from mid-sized dairy farms like him.

So on December 2 of the same year, Weaver fixed the GoPro in his head, spent the day, and made the first video of the process.

“I thought people might find this interesting,” Weaver said. “At least we wanted to show the reality of what we’re doing so people can see what’s going on and who’s running the dairy farm. “

Since his more than 220 videos have been viewed 75 million times, many find his work interesting.

Weaver typically posts videos every 2-3 days, milking cows in milking parlors, working outdoors, fixing machines, moving to silos, cleaning barns and now new heifers. It captures everything from construction to construction.

“Details like inside a silo make it interesting. You can’t see it from the road. You can see silos, but I don’t know how it works. Um, “he said.” If you can show it from the inside out, that’s another perspective. There are a lot of little things people don’t know about what’s going on in the dairy all day. .

With 250 acres of land owned and leased and a farm with 175 dairy cows, there is a lot to do, but it also takes time to shoot and edit videos on YouTube channels.

Initially, Weaver said it was difficult to record footage all day while doing household chores.

“It didn’t pay off and it slowed us down a bit. I think my dad wasn’t very patient with it, ”he said. “Now it’s worth it, and I really don’t feel like it slows me down during the day. “

In fact, Weaver schedules the hours of recording and editing.

Economic and advocacy opportunities

At the start of July, the channel had more than 340,000 subscribers and its recent videos were viewed more than 100,000 times in the first week of publication.

All of these eyes make Weaver videos appealing to advertisers. Video creators receive a portion of their YouTube ad revenue to increase the financial legitimacy of their channels.

Weaver spends around 10 hours a week editing videos, so Farm helped cover some of the chores he was doing before launching the channel.

But the benefits aren’t just financial. Due to the large number of viewers, Weaver says the company wants to contact him to use their products on the farm and gain some visibility on the channel.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” he said.

This channel has given a lot of positive exposure to the dairy industry itself. Weaver said advocacy was not the main reason for the channel’s launch. However, he said the promotion of the dairy industry is an indirect result of the chain’s popularity and he accepts responsibility for it.

Weaver used his platform to respond to misunderstandings and criticism regarding dairy and agriculture in general.

Since most of his viewers have no farming experience, Weaver also pays attention to how a particular situation is presented in the video.

“Turning the cow on its side to trim the hooves can be a little ugly. I try to share it and explain that it is a positive benefit for the cow, ”he said. Mentionned. “Shooting the calf in a video seemed a bit difficult, but it was definitely good for the cow and the calf. It’s good to show people the whole situation and explain it to us. It’s not just about neglecting the cows. Be careful. “

While this channel serves as an educational tool for most viewers, Weaver’s success has allowed other farmers to share their world on YouTube.

Weaver said other farmers have asked for advice on starting their channel, and others said they learned from their videos what they were doing on their farm.

Even Weaver learned a thing or two by watching the chains of other dairy farmers like Sask Dutch Kid in Canada and RMD Dairy in Ohio.

“I like to see how different things work and the solutions they find for different problems on the farm,” he said.

Today, the YouTube fraternity has grown among farmers who share agricultural content as other farmers post videos and increase their views. According to Weaver, it’s common for farmers to mention other farmers’ YouTube channels to help them grow their subscriber base, which he is happy to do.

“Andrew Ochs of the Veggie Boys spoke to me before I launched the channel. I screamed for a little push. We’re connecting that way,” he said.

Weaver’s own boost came when he posted the “Corn Silage Harvest Efficiency” video last September. This video features a scene where a combine chops silage from an adjacent field and blows the silage directly into a bunk bed.

This video has been viewed over 4 million times and is the channel’s most popular video. Weaver said her enthusiasm for the video has helped her channel, but it’s hard to believe more than 4 million people have watched it.

“It’s rarely recorded. You’re going to a sporting event at the stadium, and it’s not even crowded. I can’t imagine standing in front of all these people, ”he said.

Weaver said he wanted to reach a million subscribers in a single day, but in the meantime he was ready to carry his camera in his back pocket and record the daily events of the dairy farm. I go.

And while Weaver milks the cows at 4 a.m. and cleans the heifer barn, many continue to be amazed at how much he enjoys watching his actions.

“It’s pretty cool. Sometimes you just see the numbers on the channel and you don’t realize they’re all real people,” Weaver said. “It’s unrealistic when you realize that all these people follow you. “