Kenan Thompson, Jean Smart, Aidy Bryant Land Double Emmy Acting Names – Deadline





Kenan thompson joins the vaunted few in Emmy history that have received double nominations in the acting categories. Thompson is highly unusual, both in the regular full-time series categories for main and supporting comedy. He received a lead actor in a comedy series name on Tuesday for his portrayal of Kenan Williams in his eponymous NBC comedy series. He also won a supporting role in a comedy series nominated for Saturday Night Live. These aren’t Thompson’s first Emmy names, however. He previously received an Emmy nomination in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Saturday Night Live for the song “Come Back, Barack” from an episode hosted by Chance the Rapper. Several Emmy winners Smart jeans saw her first time as a double nominee in the acting categories. Smart received a nomination for her lead role from legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance in HBO’s hit comedy Max Hacks. She also received a nomination for Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Film for her role as Mare’s mother, Helen on HBO. Easttown Mare, who is also nominated in the ultra-competitive limited-series race that includes HBO I can destroy you, Netflix The Queen’s Gambit, from amazon The Underground Railroad and the first Disney + Marvel series WandaVision. Related story Emmy nominations: “The Crown”, “The Mandalorian”; HBO / HBO Max Borders Netflix For Most Names Emmy Snubs & Surprises: ‘Falcon & The Winter Soldier’, Ted Danson, ‘Masked Singer’ & ‘Small Ax’ Shunned; ‘The Boys’ turns out to be overpowering Smart won two consecutive Emmys for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2000 and 2001 for her portrayal of Lana “Legs” Lynley on Frasier. Seven years later, she won her third Emmy, a supporting actress in a comedy trophy, for Samantha who?. She received six additional nominations for roles on Watchmen, Fargo, Harry’s Law, The District, and 24. Aidy bryant also landed a double nomination as a lead actress in a comedy series for Acute and actress in a supporting role in a comedy for Saturday Night Live. Maya rudolphe and Sterling K. Brown also landed a double nomination – Rudolph for guest actress in a comedy series for NBC’s Saturday Night Live and character voice-overs for Netflix Big mouth ; and Brown for the lead actor in a drama series for NBC’s It’s us and Narrator for Lincoln: We are divided, a six-part CNN original series. 2021 Emmy nominations: full coverage of the deadline

