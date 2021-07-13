Tisca Chopra shares Bollywood experience in webinar!

After making her directorial debut with the short film “Rubaru” and entertaining audiences for more than two decades, actress Tisca Chopra made headlines during the COVID pandemic for distributing packets of rice to theater workers. Taare actor Zameen Par recently attended the Indian School of Business on the last day of Leadership Summit 2021 alongside exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi, where she spoke about her experience working in the entertainment industry. .

Asked about it, Tisca recalled that the only thing she learned from perfectionist Aamir Khan while filming Taare Zameen Pars was to include everyone involved in the process, from spot boys to filmmakers, editors and directors during the filming of Taare Zameen Pars. of the script reading session. Not only does this process make others feel welcome and make it their project, it also makes it easier for them to share their opinions and comments about a particular scene. This process ensures that all souls of 200/300 people are invested while creating a masterpiece.

She then clarified that this was a smart technique because everyone involved in a filmmaking process is a creative genius and their comments can help the director a lot as everyone’s experiences are a little different, despite similar circumstances.

The entertainment industry in India is filled with self-taught people. Most of them have to learn while working on projects due to the lack of educational institutions that teach filmmaking or business, law or entertainment management. Speaking of the same, Tisca shared, “We have very few institutions, namely the National School of Drama in Delhi, the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune, they are very rare, it’s discouraging. Then there are assumptions like hum toh utke aa jaayenge and actor ban jaayenge, where you will know the costume, you will know the makeup for a movie. What people lack is that you can know how to put on makeup for a party, which is different from being in a movie. “

Sharing an example, Tisca explained that in the early years people wore heavy makeup due to the extremely intense light used. She went on to say that these perceptions need to be educated by teaching aspiring people the history of makeup in the entertainment industry.

She further revealed that after experiencing some of her films having had a disappointing response, Tisca returned to school for 5-6 years doing theater to learn the nuances and trinkets of filmmaking that brought her to life. always help in his career. “I considered the theater to be my school. I learned everything there. From sets to costumes, everything. Today, when I become a director, I find this knowledge so useful. When people ask me if this is my first time realizing and responding positively, they wonder how I know what’s going on. I was as if the theater taught you to be prepared. Of course, as an actor I used to keep my eyes and ears open to learn everything. If I had gone to film school, I would not have had to devote this time to it after entering the profession. I would have done it before. So I think it’s important to set up institutions that teach you the history and reason for every action when you work in the film industry, ”the actor concludes.

We are sure that these beautiful ideas will surely help aspirants and future generations to make their dream career successful.

In addition to being a full-time actress and filmmaker, Tisca Chopra recently published a book What’s Up With Me ?: Puberty, Periods, Pimples, People, Problems and More, which was written to help teens cope with their problems. growth spurts. With a production like Chutney and a director like Rubaru, we can’t wait to see Tisca bring us an amazing feature!