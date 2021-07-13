Former “Nashville” Actor Joins “Yellowstone” Cast for Season 4





Yellowstone will return to television for its next Season 4 in the fall, and the show’s revamped cast will include a face familiar to country music fans. One of the new cast members for the upcoming season is a veteran of the country music-themed TV show. Nashville. The Paramount Network released the first trailer for Season 4 of the hit drama on July 1, along with a press release announcing four new cast members. One of them is Kathryn Kelly, who played Angela McPherson in several episodes of Nashville during his last season in 2018. Kelly joins Yellowstone as Emily, a veterinary technician who begins a relationship with one of the cowboys in the series. His previous credits also include a role in 2019 in the Netflix series. The sensitive cords of Dolly Parton, in which she played a character named Melissa Meeks as part of the episode “Down From Dover”. More new cast members to come Yellowstone for season 4 in 2021 include Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) who will play Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities, as well as Piper Perabo (Secret Affairs, Coyote Ugly), who will play Summer Higgins, “a protester outside of Portland who opposes state-funded police forces that protect industrialized agriculture and animal slaughter.” Finn Little (Storm Boy, my angel) is set to play Carter, described as “a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip,” the ranch overseer played by Cole Hauser. Yellowstone tells the story of the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Dutton owns the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, and modern-day Western drama centers on the conflict he faces with those bordering his property, as well as the drama within his own family, which ‘he rules with an iron fist. The Dutton’s zeal to maintain control of their land at all costs often leads them to make questionable choices, both ethically and legally. Season 3 of Yellowstone – which became the most-watched show on cable TV – ended with several cliffhangers as the Dutton family came under concerted attack. John Dutton fell to the ground after being shot in the chest, while his daughter, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) appeared to have been killed by a parcel bomb that exploded in his office. One of his sons, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) was also attacked by gunmen who broke into his office and opened fire. The trailer doesn’t specify who might live or die when Season 4 opens, but the press release announcing the new cast members may have inadvertently reversed Beth Dutton’s fate. Describing Carter’s character, he says, “Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach her a lesson in how to be a man” – meaning Reilly’s character must have survived in some way. another to attack his life. YellowstoneSeason 4 is slated to begin in November on the Paramount Network. Lights, camera, action: see which country singers tried to play

