‘Loki’ finale theories on TikTok point to twist and variants of TVA

Spoilers ahead for Loki Episode 5. After their magical defeat of Alioth (with iconic help from Classic Loki himself), Loki and Sylvie began heading to the mysterious Mansion Beyond the Void in Episode 5 of Loki. What they will find there is the question in the minds of many fan theorists. The Time Variance Authority conundrum and Ravonna Renslayers’ obscure motivations are among the many mysteries that the season’s final entry is tasked with answering knowing that this show is bound to be a twist or two along the way. Fortunately, the most ardent Loki theorists are ahead of the game, drawing on both comic book lore and Marvel history as a whole to come up with a possible idea of ​​the show’s chaotic note. will end on.

The fast-approaching finale (which, ironically, can’t come soon enough) has the potential to reveal a truly surprising big villain and connect. Loki to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a major way, that is, if those TikTok ideas turn out to be true. Here are some of the more intriguing theories surrounding the Loki final insofar as you count the minutes of Miss until July 14th.

User 12percentcredit is postulating that Marvel is set to go meta with the latest episode of Loki. Anything could be happening in this castle shown at the end of Episode 5, which twelve percent credits say is the House of Ideas, a recent addition to the Marvel Comics lore (and, most notably, a place the comics Loki himself visited). In a 2019 Loki ran, the god of mischief has visited the mystical place and is introduced to characters past and present, who oversee shelves on shelves of various Marvel hero stories.

I think Loki and Sylvie are about to meet the creators of the MCU, or Then and Now, and then adopt the title God of Stories, Twelve Percent Credit explained. And then choose to rewrite their own story.

If this theory turns out to be true, it could have heartwarming implications for Loki and Sylvie’s future that they, as the comics say, might have more time and blank pages to create their own destiny. The concept doesn’t seem far removed from the pair’s conversation under the cover of Episode 5, in which Loki suggested they might figure it out together. As evidenced by his interactions with the various Lokis, the God of Mischief has never been so close to understanding his history and who he wants (and certainly does not want to be.

VAT relates to a Doctor strange Character

Even before Loki began, viewers theorized that the show could lead to the rampage of the multiverse, especially since the show’s chief writer, Michael Waldron, also served as a co-writer on the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As TikTok user lyanamacaluso theorizes, the specific connection could be in the form of who manages VAT. User recalled a scene in the original Doctor strange in which Mordo warned Stephen Strange about interfering with natural law, telling the wizard that the bill is due. Always. As lyanamacaluso noted, it looks a bit like the classic TVA line.

Mordo had access in the Sanctum to all these different works on magic, the theory continues. Why couldn’t he find one that would be powerful enough to create the VAT?

Lyanamacaluso went on to refer to the Doctor strange post-credits scene in which Mordo, who is set to appear in the upcoming sequel, stated that there are too many wizards, implying his desire to rid the world of some type of chaos.

Loki Has an Infinity Stone connection

Infinity Stones has been mentioned several times throughout Loki they’re thrown in a TVA garbage drawer as a clipboard in episode 1 and more recently in Boastful Lokis’ story on Collecting All in Episode 5. For TikTok user she_loves_marvel, the reference to powerful gemstones goes even further.

In a video posted after Episode 4, she_loves_marvel suggested that all six episodes of Loki could match each of the six Infinity Stones, pointing to colors and themes that feature prominently in each entry. For example, she explains, the red-lit Roxxcart scene from Episode 2 strongly connects to the Reality Stone because Lokis questions what is real, what is not real, while Episode 3’s purple setting and the new Power Displays (and the Quest for a Power Source) point to the Power Stone.

This theory makes even more sense after Episode 5, where green-hued magic stole the show, with discussions of time via classic Loki possibly alluding to the Time Stone. If the coloring is intentional then the final episode is due to Blue, the Space Stone, which could be a nod to Kang the Conqueror or the Tesseract himself for a full moment because before meeting Sylvie and Mobius, Loki’s greatest companion in 2012 appeared to be the Shiny Blue Cube.

While the colors and themes do seem to line up pretty perfectly, New Rockstars YouTube channel host Erik Voss thinks it could be another WandaVision-esque scope. The take… is an example of a fun take on but probably not a sign of the writers’ intentions, the Marvel aficionado wrote on Twitter.

The real villain of Loki Does Loki

Although many theories indicate that Kang the Conqueror is the real villain of Loki, the real big bad could be someone we know and love Loki himself, a variation we haven’t yet come across. As ladyoftheinternet explains, Loki’s penchant for survival would make him the perfect candidate to lead an organization that is completely out of time. It was the only variant of Loki who was able to rule. Maybe that’s where Asgard Loki returns, she explained, referring to a promotional photo of Loki in Asgardian outfit that we haven’t seen on the show yet.

If this theory comes to fruition, it will give new meta meaning to Loki a way for him to face the best and the worst aspects of his potential. Either way, here’s hoping for some concrete answers when it all rolls out on July 14th.