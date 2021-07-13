Unable to leave Russia, the director goes to Cannes virtually | Entertainment





By JAKE COYLE AP Writer

CANNES, France (AP) Famous Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov is banned from leaving his home country, so he virtually attends the Cannes Film Festival. Serebrennikov called the red carpet premiere of his film, Petrov’s Flu, by FaceTime and spoke to the media on Tuesday via Zoom. A seat was left open for the 51-year-old director at the premiere of Petrov’s Flu Monday in Cannes. It was not the first time that Serebrennikov was forced to miss a Cannes premiere. In 2018, he was under house arrest when his film Leto debuted at the festival. Serebrennikov is no longer under house arrest in Russia, but he cannot travel outside the country. He was convicted of fraud in 2020 and sentenced to probation and fined for embezzlement. The verdict was seen as a success for artistic freedom in Russia – prosecutors had requested a six-year sentence in a penal colony – and concluded a high-profile, multi-year legal battle for Serebrennikov, one of the theater directors. and most prominent cinema in Russia. . The case against him was widely protested throughout the Russian artistic community and internationally. On Tuesday, Serebrennikov remotely joined the middle of Petrov’s flu press conference as actors and producers appearing in person flanked the monitor. He joked that during the pandemic everyone experienced a version of their isolation.

