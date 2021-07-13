BTS Jimin is a big fan of Bollywood actor Amir Khan





BTS Jimin is a singer, songwriter and dancer. He is the singer of a k-pop group BTS. BTS is an international brand. They are becoming famous day by day with their songs and their models. This group consists of 7 Jimin members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. They are famous for their songs Fire, Boy With Luv, Idol, Black Swan, Make It Right or Blood Sweat & Tears. BTS has millions of subscribers around the world. Recently it was revealed that BTS Jimin watched the Bollywood movie 3 Idiots. And he’s a fan of Amir Khan. Jimin mentioned in his vlive that he had watched “3 Idiots”. Jimin mentioned in his vlive yesterday that he had watched “3 Idiots”. AN-3 idiots is very popular in Korea.#BTS @BTS_twt # pic.twitter.com/9kNEMaAVEV – BANGTAN INDIA (@BangtanINDIA) March 27, 2020 It was surprising news for their fans. Of course, he also watched other Bollywood movies but this movie won his heart and he couldn’t help but talk about the movie. After this tweet from Jimin le Vidhu Vinod Chopra who is the producer of the film thanks to the singer for his love. Thank you @BTS_twt to show love for # 3 Idiots PS: When you’re tense, tell your heart #ALLIZZWELL #BTS https://t.co/ugqLLJ0H1Z – Films Vidhu Vinod Chopra (VVVCFilms) March 28, 2020 3 Idiots is a Bollywood film starring Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. It was released on December 23, 2009. It tells the story of three best friends, Rancho Farhan and Raju. They were separated after college. So Farhan and Raju try to search Rancho. Thanks to a bet, they were able to meet again. It is one of the best Bollywood movies. This film won six Filmfare Awards and three National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film.

