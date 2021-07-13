Cinespia reveals August list for Hollywood Forever – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know Hollywood cemetery forever

“The Big Lebowski”, “Clueless”, “Scream 1 & 2”, “Labyrinth”

$ 15 to $ 30 August is not the end of summer, not at all, not even a little bit, no. But he does appear to have a poignant character that the other months miss, due to the shorter days and the way our lives are starting to change, in anticipation of a new season. Because the eighth month of the year announces the arrival of school, autumn and new hours, even if autumn officially passes through the door at the end of September. So, get into these summer-style must-haves, to see and try? The urgency grows, the poignant character intensifies, and making plans to see a movie with friends, in an outdoor setting, seems like a satisfying next step. And here to help film friends to organize this cinematic meeting? kinesis, the series under the stars which just unveiled its August list at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The first one standing? “The Big Lebowski,” August 7th, which means that the picnic blanket you wrap, the one you spread out on the grass, maybe should look like a rug, if you want to stay in the theme. (Of course, a soft dress or a comfy cardigan will do the trick as well.) “Clueless,” like, is up the following Saturday, August 14, and a “Scream 1 & 2” slumber party on August 21 will give us all the Ghostface-based bursts. And Ludo, Hoggle, and the Goblin King will dance, perform magic, dance on the last Saturday in August, which is the 28th. Securing your ticket in advance? It is imperative. Wearing a movie of the night themed outfit, all to take your photo against a smart and colorful background, a Cinespia staple? Many regulars take this charming route. Say goodbye to August, the milder stretch of the sunniest season, thanks to the fact that it reminds us that summer is fleeting? Spend time with your moviegoers, in the airy and spacious surroundings of Hollywood Forever Cemetery, and make up for those months apart. Autumn will be here soon, and temperatures colder, which means the time for night movies, savored by moonlight, is now. Cinespia is brought to you by Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

