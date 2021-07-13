Entertainment
In Roadrunner, Anthony Bourdains Inner Circle tries to understand his suicide
The sine wave of his emotions got bigger and bigger, Neville says. His manic or bipolar episodes or any type of episodes he had had became more pronounced. Some of Bourdain’s friends theorize in the film that he put his addictive nature to work and his passionate romance with Asia Argento, the free-spirited Italian actress.
Tony knew what kind of person she was, Neville said. He chose her. In the movie, Alison [Mosshart] said he was looking for something wild. He had tried to be the father of the 50s and it didn’t work. He was sort of going back to his old ways. I’m not just putting that on Asia, sure. At the end of his life, the leather jackets put back on, he started drinking a lot again, he started smoking again. It was like old Tony.
In Roadrunner, friends of Bourdain suggest that paparazzi photos showing Argento hugging a French journalist were a catalyst for his suicide, which occurred days after the photos were published. (Neville did not contact Argento during filming. An Argento representative said Vanity Show that she wouldn’t comment on the documentary because she hadn’t seen it yet.)
While making the documentary, Neville learned that Bourdain had actually started therapy around March 2018, about eight weeks before committing suicide.
It was both a sign that he understood he needed it, but also very late for him to get it, Neville said, explaining that Bourdain had been joking about suicide for years. He even detailed a suicidal chapter of his life, after his first marriage ended, in his 2010 book. Raw Medium.
To Neville’s knowledge, Bourdain had only attempted therapy once in front of the camera during a Unknown parts episode about Buenos Aires, the Argentinian capital where psychotherapy is incredibly common.
He thought it would be fun to do this therapy session, says Neville, who included footage of the segment in Roadrunner. The raw footage of this is 90 minutes of him talking about all of his issues. He does not act. It was like, Oh, here’s someone in need of therapy. He just had these very dark clouds above him at times that he didn’t know how to deal with. I mean really depressive tendencies. He was someone who was in great pain.
Neville was talking to Vanity Show after completing his two-year film odyssey. But the Roadrunner writer-director revealed that a while ago, from a 2015 Unknown parts episode, which still haunts him.
In the episode, Bourdain sits with Iggy Pop, the godfather of punk that Bourdain adored since his college days. During the conversation, Bourdain tells the leader of the Stooges that his debauchery informed Bourdains own career, traveling the world and drinking and overeating recklessly.
Iggy is her hero, the quintessential rock star who survived it all, says Neville, setting the scene. And Tony asked: What makes you tick today?
The response was unexpected.
Iggy says: To be loved and to appreciate the people who give it to me, Neville remembers.
By this point, Bourdain had transformed from a chef in an obscure restaurant to a beloved and world-renowned cultural explorer. But even from this rarefied height, the primitive pleasure of Iggy Pops remained beyond Bourdain’s reach.
It’s like, it’s right there. That’s the answer, Neville said. But Tony just couldn’t feel it or couldn’t hear it. He was someone who was in great pain.
