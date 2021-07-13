From fashion circuit to Bollywood stars: Abrar Zahoor goes high

After making his mark in the modeling industry, Abrar Zahoor Dhar flew to Mumbai to pursue his long term goal of acting. This meant that Abrar had to step out of his comfort zone as he was already a popular name in the Bangalore fashion circuit. Acting being a complex profession requires patience and perseverance, as Abrar struggled hard and after auditioning for the first time he landed a negative role in the critically acclaimed film “Neerja”. The first break opened the doors to Bollywood for the actor while he was part of the hit film Uri. After tasting success, the actor has many projects in the pipeline. Recently, Abrar was signed by Bollywood actors Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal for their OTT company “Penthouse”. To learn more about the actor’s journey; From the school’s annual functions to the big screen Bollywood, Rising Kashmir reporter Misabah Bhat had a candid conversation with the up-and-coming performer.

Q. ‘Neerja’ was a critically acclaimed film, how did you get the role in the film?

A: I applied for my very first audition for the role of an antagonist in the movie ‘Neerja’. They asked me if I knew Arabic, which I did because it is a liturgical language of Islam. But like most Muslims in India, I could only read Arabic and not speak it fluently. They said they would be okay with it.

They taught me some Arabic which also helped me understand our holy book Quran. We did a four-month training course in Arabic, and then filming began.

I was trained by Vinod Rawat for six months and that I consider to be a Masters in acting, which strengthens my self-confidence. I broke the myth that models can’t act.

I had no idea Sonam Kapoor was going to play the lead role. They had kept it a secret until then. I had Jim Sarbh with me, who was a great theater artist at the time. People had started to compare me to him, which was a bit of a compliment, but I was far from his level. Jim Sarbh never made me feel fresher on set, which is the kind of atmosphere young actors dream of.

Q: How was your experience in the film?

A: When the movie came out, I realized how lucky I was to be a part of it. It was a film that chiseled my acting skills to a great extent. It was like a paid internship and I graduated with Neerja. It was a complete experience that I cherished and continue to have.

From modeling to acting, how has the journey gone so far?

I was educated at Woodlands House School in Srinagar. I was very good at activities such as drawing, sketching and sports and also participated in school program activities.

Our school held an annual day at Tagore Hall and the selected students had to give performances of their choice in which they were good. I chose to participate in a modeling show and this was my first appearance as a model in any function.

I took this modeling assignment in school as a challenge to see if I can do it. Then things started for me from there.

After my 10th grade I went to Chennai for graduate school where I took modeling seriously. I got my degree in visual communication and a degree in 3D animation and filmmaking.

Since Bangalore was a modeling hub in India, I moved there to be a full time model. I have done almost 100 TV commercials (coverage of South India). At that time, I felt like I was hitting a glass ceiling in modeling. I also started to do photography and in doing so I realized my love for the camera and thought that I would rather be in front of the camera than behind. It ignited my love for acting and then I thought about going to Mumbai to try acting.

When I went to Mumbai I wasted no time and got an acting degree which was a great learning experience. I realized that acting is not just a matter of appearance, it is a profession. I learned about diction, camera angles and lighting in a professional setting.

Q: Tell us about your struggles and was your family supportive?

A: My family has supported me throughout my journey. My family is from the 1980s era when filming was in Kashmir and they were fascinated to see the actors play here. Kashmir was so famous for film shoots. My dad was a big Bollywood fan like everyone at the time. My parents never thought that I would choose an acting profession, but after I did, they never discouraged me. My dad is well educated and knows that acting is not all glamor.

Once I started modeling in the early 2000s, my family was very happy and encouraged me.

My fight was not that much in Mumbai but my real fight had already started in 2004 in Chennai and then in Bangalore.

I didn’t have a sponsor or someone who could guide me all the way through. I had no inspiration and absolutely no idea how to make my way into Bollywood as there was no one from Srinagar in the Bollywood industry at the time.

However, my trip is going very well although I have a long way to go.

Who do you see as your role model?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irfan Khan are my role models. He’s someone I can relate to. They never focused on their looks and were so exceptional with their craft. And yes, John Abraham, if I’m talking about charismatic, cinematic and magnetic energy, when you see it on screen you stick to it.

Do you think OTT platforms are a game changer?

They are of course the game changers in terms of working and taking our industry internationally.

My next movie, a Netflix original series will be released in 190 countries, who would have thought that. Most likely, when we release the movies, they are released in 6-15 countries at most, but through the OTT platform it takes you to 190 countries and different languages ​​(dubbing). Artists are widely recognized around the world thanks to these platforms.

What are your upcoming projects ?

Penthouse, a Netflix original series, will be released on September 12 of this year.

It is directed by Abbas Mustan who was my dream. I have worked with Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Sharman Joshi, Tisca Chopra, Cyrus Broacha and Mouni Roy.

What suggestion would you give to young aspiring actors?

My only advice would be to create good content that will inspire people and that can be critically acclaimed. Being glamorous is not important.

We have technical knowledge nowadays and good cameras available that can be used to create good content. The Kashmiris are talented. I would like them to broadcast the content, even in their native language, there is no need to speak Urdu, Hindi or English.

You don’t have to compare yourself to anyone, you are a community and you have your own story to tell.