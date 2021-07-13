2021 Emmy Nominations Set Diversity Records – Deadline

Diversity showed strong at Primetime Emmy Nominations this morning with a record breaking 49 non-Anglo nominees recognized in the actor and reality hosting categories, + 17% over last year’s diversity record of 42 nominees.

Of the 49 nominees this morning, 43 were actors in the drama, limited, comedy, support and guest categories – the most we’ve ever seen to date, breaking the 2020 Actor Diversity Record and 2018, equal to 36 nominations. Like last year, six nominees in the reality / competition accommodation category were of color.

As of today’s tally, Kenan Thompson has counted two nominations, in the Main Comedy Actors Series category for Kenan and in the supporting actor comedy series for SNL.

Recently canceled HBO drama series Lovecraft Country paved the way for a diversity series with 18 nominations. Of this number, five are black actors including Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors who received their first names at the Emmy Awards respectively in the lead actress and the lead actor, as well as Aunjanue Ellis (who received her 2nd name, this time in the supporting actress drama series), Courtney B. Vance (who received her 2nd, this time in Guest Actor Drama; he previously won the Lead Actor for Limited Series award for her turn in 2016 American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson) and Michael Kenneth Williams who received his 5th name, this time in Seconding Actor Drama.

Disney + ‘s Broadway Musical Hamilton delivered on the diversity front in a big way with six of its 12 nominations. The six include the architect and star of the Tony Lin-Manuel Miranda award-winning musical in the Lead Actor Limited / Anthology Series / Movie category with Leslie Odom Jr. in the same niche, plus Renée Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo in Supporting Actress. Limited / Anthology Series / Film, and Daveed Diggs and Anthony Ramos in the supporting actor.

In addition to Thompson, there were many other Emmy nominees from various walks of life, including Sterling K. Brown, who ended his 8th and 9th Emmy nominees with his 5th name in the lead actor drama series for NBC. / 20th Television. It’s us as Randall Pearson as well as a nomination in the Narrator category for Lincoln: We are divided. Brown has already won two Emmys in 2016 for American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson in the Supporting Actors Limited Series and 2017 for the Lead Actor Drama Series for It’s us.

I can destroy you Creator Michaela Coel has landed a limited-series acting nomination as well as names for directing and writing the HBO series.

Maya Rudolph was a double nominee in the guest actress comedy series for SNL for her turn as Vice President Kamala Harris as well as voiceover characters for Big mouth. She won both categories and both shows last year. This morning has represented a career total of eight Emmy names to date.

Already a 4x Emmy winner Dave Chappelle was nominated in the guest actor comedy series for his role as host on SNL in addition to directing and writing a variety series, his 8:46 am – Dave Chapelle.

As we told you before, a huge breakthrough has come for FX’s Mj Rodriguez Pose who made Emmy history by becoming the first transgender nominee in the Lead Actress Drama Series category for playing Blanca. Globally GLAAD announced Pose for his historic nominations including Billy Porter for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his turn as Pray Tell in the FX series, and a nomination for Outstanding Drama. Porter counted his third Emmy name for Pose this morning; he won a Drama Series Leading Actor Trophy for the series in 2019.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis exclaimed, “Michael Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez’s Emmy Nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series is a breakthrough for transgender women in Hollywood. and long-awaited recognition for his groundbreaking performance over the past three seasons. of LAYINGSaid Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD. Additionally, the show’s nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, along with Billy Porter’s third nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, marks a historic show that has undoubtedly raised the bar for performance. trans on television and changed the way viewers around the world understand the trans community.As over 40 leading LGBTQ organizations underlined in our open letter about LAYING to Emmy Award voters, representation matters. Congratulations, Michaela Jaé, Billy Porter and the ensemble LAYING team – the world is with you and applauds your talents.

In total, here are the diversity nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards:

In the accommodation categories of reality competitions, the nominees are RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Padma lakshmi (Top chef), John daymond (Shark aquarium), Nicole byer (Nailed it!), and Tan France and Karamo Brown (strange eye).

In the categories of actors, those who are recognized are Anthony anderson (Main actor comedy series, blackish), Kenan thompson (Main actor comedy series, Kenan and comedy supporting actor SNL), Tracee Ellis Ross (Leading actress comedy series, blackish), Uzo Aduba (Leading actress drama series, Processing), Mr. J. Rodriguez (Leading actress drama series, Pose), Jurnee Smollett (Leading actress drama series, Lovecraft Country), Sterling K. Brown (Lead actor drama series, It’s us), Jonathan majors (Lead actor drama series, Lovecraft Country), Regé-Jean Page (Lead actor drama series, Bridgerton), Billy Porter (Lead actor drama series, Pose), Michael coel (lead actress, limited series, I can destroy you), Cynthia Erivo (Limited series of the main actress, Genius: Aretha), Anya Taylor-Joy (Limited series of the main actress, The Queen’s Gambit), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lead Actor Limited / Anthology Series / Film category, Hamilton), Leslie Odom Jr (Limited edition of the main actor, Hamilton), Aunjanue Ellis (Supporting actress drama, Lovecraft Country), Samira wiley (Supporting actress drama series, Handmaid’s Tale), Giancarlo Esposito (Supporting actor drama series, The Mandalorian), OT Fagbenie (Supporting actor drama, The Handmaid’s Tale), Max Minghella (Supporting actor drama, Handmaid’s Tale), Michael kenneth williams (Supporting actor drama, Lovecraft Country), Rosie Perez (Supporting actress comedy, The stewardess), Carl Clemons Hopkins (Supporting actor comedy series, Hacks), Nick mohammed (Supporting actor comedy series, Ted lasso), Bowen Yang (Supporting actor comedy series, SNL), Moses Ingram (Supporting actress limited series, Queen’s Gambit), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Limited Supporting Actress / Movie, Hamilton), Philippe soo (Limited Supporting Actress / Anthology Series / Film, Hamilton), Daveed Diggs (Limited Support Actor Series / Film, Hamilton), Anthony ramos (Limited Support Actor Series / Film, Hamilton), Paapa Essiedu (Limited series of supporting actors, I can destroy you), Alexis Blédel (Guest actress drama, Handmaid’s Tale), Sophie Okonédo (Guest actress drama, ratchet), Phylicia rashad (Guest actress drama, It’s us), Don cheadle (Guest actor drama, Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Courtney B. Vance (Guest actor drama, Lovecraft Country), Carl Weather (Guest actor drama, The Mandalorian), Yvette Nicole Brun (Guest comedy, A black lady sketch show), Issa Rae (Guest comedy, A black lady sketch show), Maya rudolphe (Guest comedy, SNL), Dave chappelle (Guest actor comedy, SNL), Daniel Kaluuya (Guest actor comedy, SNL), and Morgan freeman (Guest actor comedy, The Kominsky method).

