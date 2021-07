Broadway and Hollywood hairstylist Paul Huntley dead at 88

For the Diana show, a version of which, filmed without an audience during the pandemic, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 1, he created four wigs for actress Jeanna de Waal to represent the evolution of the Princess of Wales’ style over time from mouse ingenuity to windswept sophistication. Paul Huntley was born July 2, 1933 in Greater London, one of five children of a serviceman and a housewife. He was fascinated from an early age by his mother’s movie magazines. After leaving school, he tried to find an apprenticeship in the film industry, but the flooded post-war job market had no place for him, so he enrolled in a school. theater in London. He ended up helping with hairdressing for school productions and in the 1950s, after two years of military service, he apprenticed with Wig Creations, a large London theater company. He became the main designer, working with Vivien Leigh, Marlene Dietrich and Laurence Olivier. Mr. Huntley helped build the signature braids worn by Elizabeth taylor in the 1963 movie Cleopatra. Ms. Taylor introduced it to director Mike Nichols, who a decade later hired Mr. Huntley to style his Broadway production of Uncle Vanya in Circle in the Square. He eventually became the go-to designer of plays and musicals, including The Real Thing, The Heidi Chronicles, and Crazy for You. Join Times theater reporter Michael Paulson in a conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda, see a performance of Shakespeare in the Park, and more as we explore the signs of hope in a transformed city. For a year, the Offstage series followed the theater until it closed. We were now watching his rebound. Mr. Huntley would return to a show periodically to ensure that standards were maintained. He described himself as the hair police. The Tony Awards are not given for hairstyling, but Mr. Huntley received a Special Tony in 2003. Everyone says I want Paul Huntley, Emanuel Azenberg, the Broadway producer, once told The Times. It makes the hair organic to the show. It’s not about him. Mr Huntley approached hair not only as a decorative element, but as an expression of an era or of changes in society, and as an integral part of character development. For Thoroughly Modern Millie, he sought to evoke New York City in 1922, its bangs, spitting curls, and finger waves informed by a sense of liberation after WWI.

