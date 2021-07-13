Bollywood Destinations To Visit

Lots of Bollywood movies have brilliant stories and gorgeous storylines, but many movies also use breathtaking locations as box office good luck charms! There are plenty of Bollywood movies that have awakened viewers keen to travel the world simply by showing beautiful sights in songs, scenes, and posters!

Here are some tourist destinations made famous by Bollywood:

1. Switzerland



Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Raj and Simran’s travels across Europe in DDLJ has made it one of the most sought after tourist destinations, especially when it comes to Indians. We all want to make memories in the Swiss Alps and find our loved one on a train somewhere in Switzerland!

2. Goa



Image Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions, Hope Productions, Reliance Entertainment

All our Goa waale plans came into being because of the many Bollywood films based in the beautiful seaside destinations. From the fort of Chapora to Dil Chahta Hai car trips in Honeymoon trips ride a bike in Dear Zindagi, Hindi films have given us a love for Goa that will never go away.

3. Czech Republic



Image Credit: Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd, Eros International

The Czech Republic has long been one of the most beautiful destinations in Europe, and with Imtiaz Alis Rock star shot in the country, the appeal of the Czech Republic soared by 100%! People are now booking tickets to Prague just to see the iconic locations from the movie.

4. Spain



Image Credit: Excel Entertainment, Eros International

If you’ve always wanted to visit Spain, watch Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara probably prompted you to resume your Duolingo Spanish lessons. Not only did the film pass through some of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, it also showed us some of the most popular tourist activities like the La Tomatina festival, running with the bulls and sunbathing on the beach.

5. Manali



Image Credit: Eros International, UTV Motion Pictures, Dharma Productions

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has done its part for Manali tourism with its magnificent depiction of the mountains and its great depiction of the desire to leave it all behind and escape into the hills. The city has always been a tourist destination, but now we can also see the crown of Bollywood joining the crowd, trying to click on pictures like in the movie.

6. Parisian



Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

One of the most popular tourist cities, Paris is well known among the Bollywood crowd as the place to be! From the 1960s film by Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagores, Evening in Paris, in Kangana Ranauts Queen, we see Paris in many Bollywood films. No wonder it’s usually at the top of the list of places Indians want to visit.

7. Corsica



Image Credit: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, UTV Motion Pictures

If you have watched Festival, you’ve probably already added France to your travel list. The film shows Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor frolicking in the beautiful French island of Corsica with its sky-blue oceans, colorful markets and breathtaking scenery. No wonder it’s made its way into many bucket lists.

8. Iceland



Image Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Productions

If you have watched Dilwale, you know why Iceland is on this list. There are some breathtakingly beautiful scenes in Bulgaria and Romania in the movie, but it was Gerua’s song that really took the cake and made everyone who watches the viewer want to travel intensely. The beautiful black beach of Slheimasandur in southern Iceland has now become a regular on most European travel lists.

9. Darjeeling



Image Credit: Shakti Films

Known as the queen of the hills, Darjeeling has already made a name for itself as a tourist destination in the eastern part of the country. However, with movies like Barfi !, Parineeta, Yaariyan, and Aradhana, the little train, the cool climate and the Himalayan charm of Darjeeling have become quite famous all over India.

10. Leh-Ladakh



Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Even though most of the first half of 3 idiots was based in Delhi, the film made Ladakh a tourist destination like no other when it showed the iconic final scene of Pangong Tso. The intense blue skies and lakes of Leh-Ladakh are already enjoying good attendance, but after the portrayal of the breathtaking destination in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ladakh Road, it was almost invaded by Indian tourists fans of Bollywood.

Which of these places would you like to add to your bucket list?

Social and main image credit: Yash Raj Films, Excel Entertainment, Eros International