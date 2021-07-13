Remember Planet Hollywood, the kitsch restaurant chain promising a chance to hang out with celebrities





Planet Hollywood is the movie-themed restaurant chain where the walls are filled with blockbuster props. The first opened in Midtown Manhattan in 1991, then a few years later in the heart of Beverly Hills, at Wilshire Blvd. and Rodeo Dr. Its grand opening included Jean-Claude Van Damme, Brooke Shields, Cindy Crawford and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who were the biggest names of the 1990s. But let’s be honest, Planet Hollywood has always been cheesy. Kitsch was the point. And like a lot of excess of that time, it didn’t last. He has experienced several bankruptcies, infighting at themed restaurants and numerous knockoffs. Kate Floor chronic the 30-year restaurant saga for Esquire. She says the idea started with production assistant Bryan Kestner, who was reading a script for the movie The Flintstones. Struck by Hollyrock, the fictionalized (and prehistoric) version of Hollywood in the film, he contacted his boss, producer Keith Barish. Along with a restaurateur, they made this dream come true. The public was promised that [celebrities] would be at the next table when they went out to dinner. And that was part of the excitement for audiences of a Planet Hollywood that’s a hangout for celebrities, Storey says. You could have your burgers and be next to the star of your favorite movie and there would be memorabilia on the wall. It didn’t really work out. They went for the big events, but they weren’t really hanging out there. Storey says that one celebrity in particular loved to hang out with Planet Hollywood: Stevie Wonder. He liked to eat with everyone in the main dining room. And if it was someone’s birthday he would go sing along with all the waiters singing happy birthday to the boss which was a huge hit. In the late 1990s, the concept of celebrity restaurants began to proliferate. Storey says Planet Hollywood has grown nationwide and has had to compete with new restaurants started by Steven Spielberg and Hulk Hogan. He really started to fall apart. Keith Barish, one of the co-founders, has stepped down. … Then the company went bankrupt twice. And they had to rethink everything at the end of the decade. Today, there are still a handful of Planet Hollywood, including the Las Vegas casino. And this year, an all-inclusive Planet Hollywood recourse open in Cancun.

Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas is one of the few chain sites that still exist today. Photo by Kobby Dagan / Shutterstock. Looking back, Storey says the institution was a product of its time. She notes that Planet Hollywood was where people could try to get a glimpse of celebrity culture in any way they could. Today we have reality TV. We have social networks. So we kinda saw the private side of celebrities in some ways, and the way we didn’t see in the early ’90s, she explains. It really captured that enthusiasm for celebrity culture and restaurants that made it work during those years and makes it a less exciting thing today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcrw.com/news/shows/press-play-with-madeleine-brand/cuba-olympics-district-attorneys-pbs-celeb/planet-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos