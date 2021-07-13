Satisfi Labs and Noble Partner to Provide Conversational Commerce for Dealerships at Live Events | Business





PHILADELPHIA – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 13, 2021– Noble, the consumer-centric digital commerce and marketing platform for on-premise experiences, today announced its partnership with Satisfi Labs, a conversational AI platform for destinations and experiences, to provide conversational food and drink commerce at live events. The new AI-powered Food & Beverage Assistant makes it easier for fans to access food and drink information and act on those requests directly in a chat conversation, increasing customer satisfaction and generating more concession income. Nobles’ omnichannel cashless and contactless online ordering platform is designed for high volume live event venues such as concert halls, festivals, stadiums and theaters. The Noble platform can be used on web, text and QR code and now, with the integration of Satisfi Labs, messaging is another way for customers to access food, drink and even shopping. the goods from a smartphone. At Noble, we’re always looking for ways to improve usability for customers and find more channels to generate the most profitable digital orders we see on the platform, said Matt Draper, COO, Noble. . By working with Satisfi Labs and launching their AI-powered Food & Beverage Assistant, we are now offering our users a more natural way to place these orders to meet their specific needs and increase their overall experience and satisfaction. Live event attendees using the virtual assistant can ask food and beverage questions and get on-demand responses to a variety of questions including, but not limited to, the types of concessions offered on site, concession locations, prices and wait times. For customers, the integration of platforms allows them not only to ask questions but to have the opportunity to make a purchase. For traders, the co-product will help them generate more digital orders, increase transaction size, and fulfill orders more easily through the cashless system, which ultimately increases revenue. Both will have peace of mind knowing that these commands are executed by targeted, cutting-edge technology for mobile live event control. As the live events industry evolves, we are excited to partner with Noble to provide our customers with seamless dealership ordering capabilities, said Don White, CEO of Satisfi Labs. Guests of live events want to access information at their fingertips and across multiple channels. By working with Noble, our customers can now not only provide their guests with automated responses about their food and beverage choices, but also generate transactions via chat conversation. Our joint offering improves the fan experience and provides theater operators with a new source of data to learn more about their customers’ concession buying behaviors and tailor their offerings for the future. More than an online shopping cart for food and beverages, Noble provides sites and partners with a robust suite of tools to manage mobile ordering operations in the field, such as dynamic volume control, management risk and the best advice support. About Satisfi Labs: Satisfi Labs, a conversational AI platform, creates response engines that manage a team of expert assistants to answer customer questions on demand. Our technology makes information accessible and actionable at every stage of the customer journey. More information can be found at www.satisfilabs.com. About Noble: Noble standardizes the digital food and beverage ordering experience by connecting entertainment seekers to local entertainment venues with a simple digital ordering solution. The Nobles digital commerce platform allows customers to order on location so that they can enjoy more of their free time and sites can benefit from the additional revenue and operational efficiency generated by the platform. Noble is available for iOS and Android and works with all point of sale (POS) systems. For more information, please visit, www.getnoble.co or find us on Twitter @OrderWithNoble View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005140/en/ CONTACT: Media contact: Kristen wiltse KW communication 978-578-4047 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE / WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE EVENTS / CONCERTS RESTAURANT / FOOD BAR / BEVERAGE TRADE ONLINE TRADE SOURCE: Noble Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/13/2021 08: 00 / DISC: 07/13/2021 08:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005140/en

