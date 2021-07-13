Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Bhumi Pednekar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and more …

Urvashi Rautela: I got help from Randeep Hooda for my role as “Inspector Avinash”

Bombay– Actress Urvashi Rautela has started filming for the third program of “Inspector Avinash”. She spoke about her character Poonam Mishra and said that she got the help of actor Randeep Hooda for the role.

“I also got a lot of help from Randeep Hooda for my character Poonam Mishra. He’s such an amazing actor and such a powerful human force, so all I could hope for was to learn from him. learn a lot from him because everything seemed to mirror and connect, ”said Urvashi.

She added: “In terms of character, he should be very powerful. It also made me a better actor. I just reacted to him, listened to him and moved with him. It’s unimaginable.

Urvashi thanked director Neeraj Pathak. “Special thanks also to my director Neeraj Pathak, such a wonderful person to direct. The set was just filled with so much love, so much love of acting, so much love of film and the work of camera, everything counts, everything is done on purpose and it’s just an exhilarating place, ”she said.

Bhumi: Need to remain very vigilant because the virus has gone nowhere

Bombay– Actress Bhumi Pednekar urges citizens to be extra careful amid the ongoing second wave of Covid-19. She reminds fans that they are still in the midst of the pandemic and need to be careful to avoid another spike in cases.

“We have to remain very vigilant because the virus has gone nowhere. Lives are constantly on the line, so we will need to act responsibly. Each of us has the power to contribute and help India bounce back. Let’s do this for our country, ”she said.

“We must understand that by being careful, we are also helping the medical fraternity which has been working every day since March 2020. We must understand that they too have families,” she added.

Bhumi pointed out that people are putting their families at risk by being flippant about the virus.

“Being aware of our responsibilities, we will also help health infrastructure,” she said, adding, “We are in the midst of the pandemic and now is not the time to let our guard down. “

Shreya Dhanwanthary’s “Sneaker Game Is About”

Bombay– Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary took to social media on Tuesday and shared a sports photo wearing sneakers.

“When the sneaker game is on,” Shreya wrote on her Instagram page.

In the post photo, the actress is seen posing in a white tie-up shirt and a red and white ruffled plaid skirt with white sneakers.

She received compliments from her contemporaries.

Actor Sharib Hashmi wrote: “Awesommmme chee ekdum (good).”

Actress Maanvi Gagroo wrote: “Love”.

Actress Natasha Bharadwaj wrote: “Cute”.

Actress Anjali Barot wrote: “Shit.”

Actress Aahana Kumra wrote: “So cute.”

Shreya played a central role as Zoya in the web series “The Family Man”. She was also recognized for her portrayal of journalist Sucheta Dalal in the “Scam 1992” web series.

She will be seen in the upcoming movie “Looop Lapeta” starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Shanaya Kapoor’s belly dance stuns Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda

Bombay– Shanaya Kapoor shared a video clip from her belly dance workout on Instagram, and BFFs Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda are very impressed.

“How we learn a choreography. # training sessions with the best !!! @sanjanamuthreja, ”Shanaya wrote on Instagram. In the video, Shanaya learns belly dancing from famous belly dancer trainer Sanjana Muthreja.

Shanaya, daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, dances effortlessly in a brown spaghetti top and comfy stockings. Her music video received a lot of appreciation from friends and family.

Shanaya’s close friend and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli, wrote: “My stomach hurts watching this.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan commented with a heart emoji.

Seema Khan wrote: “Yeah baby.”

Her father Sanjay Kapoor commented with a heart emoji.

For Hrithik Roshan, Tuesday is “My Dance Day”

Bombay– Hrithik Roshan took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to share an innovative dance music video.

“On Tuesday I want to be around people who can dance for no reason,” Hrithik wrote on Instagram.

The actor uploaded a black and white dance video in an interesting sketchy filter showing his leg movements to declare it as “Mera Dance Day” (My Dance Day), with a caption at the end of the video.

Hrithik’s Instagram has been inundated with comments from industry colleagues and fans about his dance grooves.

“Looking light!” Untouchable, ”actor Tiger Shroff wrote.

Bollywood choreographer Piyush Bhagat wrote: “Sir, I see you next Tuesday.” To which Hrithik replied: “seriously done.”

Actor Prajakta Koli wrote: “I dance for no reason every day! Choose me”.

“Even more reasons to choose you,” Hrithik replied with a grinning emoji.

Evelyn Sharma posts baby bump on social media

Bombay– Actress Evelyn Sharma took to social media on Tuesday to share a photo displaying her baby bump. She joked that it was the first time people have applauded a big belly in her photos.

Evelyn shared a photo wearing a blue dress and pink sweater while placing her left hand on the baby bump.

“This is the first time people have applauded a big belly in my photos!” #pregnant #evelynsharma #tummypride #bellypride #pregnancyannouncement #babyontheway #mommylife, ”she wrote on Instagram.

The actress announced on Sunday that she was expecting her first child with her husband Tushaan Bhindi. She had shared a photo lying with her left hand on her round stomach and posted, “I can’t wait to hold you in my arms.”

Evelyn recently married Sydney-based surgeon Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate and low-key ceremony in Brisbane, Australia. The actress had shared the news of her wedding on social media in the first week of June. (IANS)