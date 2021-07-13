Not Very Nice: Borat actor sues US billboard cannabis company | Courts news





Sacha Baron Cohen, who created and plays the character Borat, is seeking $ 9 million from Solar Therapeutics Inc, a Massachusetts-based cannabis dispensary that used the character on a billboard.

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen sued a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary who he said used an image of his character Borat on a billboard without his permission, according to documents filed with the United States District Court in Boston. The Somerset-based Solar Therapeutics Inc. billboard showed Baron Cohen posing as Borat with two thumbs up and the words It’s Nice! one of the Borats slogans. Using the notice board, the defendants falsely conveyed to the public that Mr. Baron Cohen approved their products and is affiliated with their company, the complaint filed on Monday reads. On the contrary, Mr. Baron Cohen has never used cannabis in his life. He would never participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount. The billboard along a Massachusetts interstate highway was removed in April, three days after Baron Cohens’ lawyers sent a cease and desist order at the dispensary, according to the lawsuit. Mr. Baron Cohen is very protective of his image and his personality, as well as those of his characters. Mr. Baron Cohen is very careful with the way he uses his character and characters to interact with his fans and the general public, the complaint says. Baron Cohen and his California company Please You Can Touch LLC are seeking $ 9 million in damages. A lawyer for Solar Therapeutics said he was aware of the lawsuit. Upon receipt of Mr Cohens’ cease and desist letter, legal counsel Solar immediately asked the sign company to remove the notice board in question, Nicholas Hemond said in a mailed statement. electronic. As there is a pending court case, we have no further comments at this time.

