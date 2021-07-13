NBC Sports Grill & Brew opens today at Universal CityWalk Hollywood





NBC Sports Grill & Brew has opened at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. Much like its counterpart at Universal Orlando Resort, guests can enjoy the grill menu while watching a variety of NBC sports. Read Universal's press release below. Universal CityWalk Hollywood, located next to Universal Studios Hollywood, scores points with the opening today of its new dining establishment, NBC Sports Grill & Brew, enhancing the sports-themed dining concept with HDTV screens at the cutting edge technology in the iconic destination. A stylish addition to Universal CityWalk, NBC Sports Grill & Brew reflects the award-winning coverage of NBC Sports and the unrivaled collection of media partnerships that include the International Olympic Committee and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, NFL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, Roland Garros and many more. With a range of HDTV screens delivering continuous and in-depth sports coverage, NBC Sports Grill & Brew is ready to offer its customers the MVP treatment. Visitors can dine at converted shuffleboard and foosball tables amid sports-inspired decor, including specially commissioned artwork and a custom NBC neon peacock logo. Universal CityWalk spectators and al fresco diners will also be in awe of the giant media wall outside the restaurant. Measuring 23 feet by 13 feet, the HDTV monitor will put guests at the forefront of the latest sporting action. A look at the restaurant's extensive menu, curated by Marie Grimm, Executive Chef of Universal Studios Hollywood, NBC Sports Grill & Brew covers all the bases by offering a fresh take on traditional pub fare, including savory appetizers , tasty sandwiches and burgers, fresh salads, hearty cereal bowls and gourmet desserts. The inspired menu includes vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options as well as traditional fare with a range of artfully themed courses. These include: The starter line has mouthwatering appetizers ranging from fish wings and tacos to loaded nachos and a homemade pretzel. Home Run Handheld takes burgers to new heights with dishes as tempting as Roadside Chili Burger, Gruyere Burger, Beyond Burger, Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich and Brat Pretzel Press. Chili Bowl and Grain Bowl add savory touches to The Bowl Games menu section. Craving a crunchy salad, On The Green delights with Classic Chicken Caesar Salad, Grilled Steak Quarter and Hot Nashville Ground Chicken Salad. Game time is serious with smoked BBQ pork ribs, farmhouse fried chicken, broccoli and cheddar mac and cheese, NY strip loin and cedar plank grilled salmon. Final Play completes the meal for the home stretch, including hot apple strudel, hot chocolate chip cookie with Stout ice cream and a variety of floats. The a la carte Side Lines add even more options to the full menu with extras such as Tater Tots, Crinkle Cut Fries, Grilled Vegetables, Creamy Mashed Potatoes and Cornbread. A refreshing addition to the menu, the restaurant also has a full bar and an extensive selection of over 40 beers, including 862 as IPA or Seasonal Draft tailored for the Universal CityWalk Hollywood location. Seeking to personalize their drinks, diners can create their own beer flight, create their own mule cocktail, or choose from a list of cocktails and handcrafted wines. Guests can also enjoy the NBC Sports Grill & Brew at the CityWalk destination of the Universal Orlando Resort. For more information, including restaurant hours and reservations, you can visit Universal CityWalk Hollywood. Further information is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com. Regular updates are available on Universal Studios Hollywood's Twitter @UniStudios, Facebook-Universal Studios Hollywood, and Instagram @UniStudios.

