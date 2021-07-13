TV rankings July 11-12, 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter





The bachelorette spent another week atop Monday air ratings, leading the networks in both the key advertising demographics of adults aged 18 to 49 and total viewership. ESPN, meanwhile, scored big points with their coverage of the Home Run Derby in baseball, and over the weekend, meanwhile, the NBA Finals and European Football Championship drew the most. general public on Sunday. The Home Run Derby topped prime-time viewing with 7.13 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2, the contest’s largest audience since 2017. ESPN had nearly 90% of that audience (6.36 million), while that the alternate presentation on ESPN2 averaged 767,000. Audiences peaked at nearly 8.7 million viewers for the “swing-off” between Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals. The bachelorette scored 0.9 in the 18-49 demo and 3.72 million viewers for ABC on Monday, topping prime time in both measures. It was up from its holiday broadcast a week ago and on par with its seasonal average. The Celebrity Dating Game followed with 0.4 in the demo and 2.28 million viewers, also in line with its same-day average. fox Hell’s Kitchen was second among adults aged 18-49 with a score of 0.7, and CBS ‘rerun of The neighborhood (3.36 million viewers) and NBC American Ninja Warrior (3.32 million) were the only other shows to exceed 3 million viewers. Sunday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals drew 9.02 million viewers – down slightly from Thursday’s Game 2 (9.38 million) but up 51% from Game 3 in 2020. Thanks to three games, the series is 33% ahead of last year, delayed by several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it remains far behind in previous years. Italy’s penalty shoot-out victory over England in the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament final (delayed by one year due to the pandemic) drew 6.49 million viewers for ESPN, a 43% increase compared to the final match in 2016 (France against Portugal, 4.53 million). An additional 2.9 million people watched on Univision, making it the most watched European football game on Spanish television in the United States. Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more information and figures.

