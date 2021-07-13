Meadow Walker meets Louis Thornton-Allan | Entertainment





Meadow Walker has a new boyfriend. The 22-year-old daughter of “Fast and Furious” franchise star Paul Walker is dating actor Louis Thornton-Allan. Meadow shared a photo of them together on his Instagram Stories, while Louis posted a snapshot of it on his main Instagram feed and captioned it “Best Friend.” Meadow commented on “my love” on the post, while Paul “Fast and Furious” co-star Jordana Brewster showed her support with a number of heart emojis. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Meadow made her runway debut for Givenchy during a runway show for Paris Fashion Week. She shared her enthusiasm on Instagram, writing: “Opening of Givenchy FW21 THANK YOU <3 (sic)" She thanked Creative Director Matthew Williams for his support and help in making sure she got to the show safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meadow wrote: “Thank you Matt for your full support and determination to get me safely to Paris from New York. Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for all of you. (Sic)” Meadow joined the DNA Models agency in 2017, but had her first major fashion campaign in January with Proenza Schouler. Featured in the fashion house’s pre-fall 2021 campaign, she said on Instagram: “I am incredibly grateful to everyone who supported me and believed in me. “Thank you Jack and Lazaro @proenzaschouler and @bertmartirosyan for trusting me to share this beautiful collection with the world. Thank you to my family @dnamodels for guiding me every step of the way. (Sic)” Meadow regularly pays tribute to his late father, Paul – who died in a car crash in November 2013 at the age of 40 – on social media. In 2020, she remembered the ‘Fast and Furious’ star on the seventh anniversary of her death by sharing a snap of herself asleep in Paul’s lap as a child. She wrote: “A silly day to remember in sadness. “Today a celebration of the love and happiness you have brought to the world. Here is a photo of my best friend and I taking a nap. (Sic)”

