I believe Tony survives: Soprano actor speaks out on end of controversial show





Oh! Game-changing HBO star The Sopranos recently weighed in on the show’s controversial ending. Actor Federico Castelluccio, who played everyone’s favorite Italian ponytail, recently told Furio the New York Post what he believed happened at the end of the series, something that remains highly debated despite the fact that the series ended in 2007. (Now, this is the part of the article where PennLive warns of spoilers. However, as previously stated, The Sopranos first aired over 20 years ago, so if you don’t haven’t watched yet, any spoilers you might stumble upon are, in fact, on you.) The original series followed New Jersey Mafia boss Tony Soprano (played by the late James Gandolfini) who goes into therapy in order to explore his inner psyche while dealing with the stress of his waste management business (and mostly, honestly, by his family). The last episode of the series finds Tony in a restaurant with his family just before things go dark and that’s it. No resolution, no explanation at the time as to what happened to any of the characters in the series. Needless to say, the series finale greatly angered many Sopranos fans who still wonder to this day what the fate of this charming but sociopathic gangster was. Many have speculated that Tony was punched at the end of the episodes, with the screen suddenly going black to signify the end of his life. However, Castelluccio, who woke up this morning and went a new sandwich honor his charactertold the Post he firmly believes Tony has lived. I believe Tony survives, yes absolutely, he told the post. There is a theory that [creator] David Chase actually hit audiences, and everything that happens on The Sopranos is still happening and moving forward. Maybe fans will get a post-credits explanation in the upcoming upcoming film, The Many Saints of Newark.

