What is racial segregation in Hollywood? The new project weighs





HOLLYWOOD, CA The 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department spawned what many have called a national race calculation, prompting people in Hollywood and other American communities to take a close look at the downsides to which people of color face and how these obstacles shape their lives and overall well-being.

Despite these efforts, a new report says little attention has been paid to residential segregation, the process of sorting people into particular neighborhoods or communities based on race and its role in connecting people into communities. neighborhoods specific to homeownership, high paying jobs, and other amenities. Among U.S. metropolitan areas with more than 200,000 residents, 81 percent of the 169 out of 209 cities were more segregated in 2019 than they were in 1990, according to a report released by the Othering & Belonging Institute of the ‘University of California at Berkeley.

The report, released in June, examines which communities and metropolitan areas are most affected by residential racial segregation. The project will hopefully serve as a tool for local organizations and advocates to support fair housing disputes and policy reforms, according to the institute’s website. Ultimately, the report revealed surprising results.

The most segregated regions are the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, followed by the West Coast, according to the report. Cities in these regions were disproportionately on the list of the 10 most segregated cities, including Detroit, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Trenton, New Jersey. Meanwhile, the southern states have lower overall levels of segregation, and the western mountain and lowland states have the least.

Of the 113 largest cities examined, only Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Port St. Lucie, Florida qualify as “integrated” under the project heading. Hollywood is classified as a highly segregated community, according to the project’s interactive map.

Here are some other key findings from the report: Neighborhood poverty rates are highest in segregated communities of color. Poverty rates in these communities are on average 21%, compared to 7% in segregated white neighborhoods.

Black children raised in integrated neighborhoods earn almost $ 1,000 more per year as adults, and $ 4,000 more when raised in white neighborhoods.

Latino children raised in integrated neighborhoods earn $ 844 more per year as adults, and $ 5,000 more when raised in white neighborhoods.

Household incomes and home values ​​in white neighborhoods are almost twice that of segregated communities of color.

Homeownership is 77% in highly segregated white neighborhoods, 59% in well-integrated neighborhoods, and 46% in highly segregated communities of color. The report also found that regions with higher levels of racial segregation also have higher levels of political polarization. This means that when racial segregation is greater, the political gerrymandering of the process of drawing political constituencies for political advantage may be easier. Read the full report on the Othering & Belonging Institute website.

