Why Choosing a New Lawyer Isn’t Easy – The Hollywood Reporter

After years of largely stagnation, the circumstances surrounding Britney Spears’ longtime tutelage could change quickly – and soon.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny is expected to hear arguments on a plethora of issues on Wednesday, including whether those in Spears’ orbit (like person conservative Jodi Montgomery) should benefit from 24/7 personal security at the artist’s expense, because of death threats and what the procedure should be for Spears to choose his own lawyer. It was the latter that sparked national conversations about the right to a lawyer and caught the attention of the American Civil Liberties Union.

During more than 20 minutes of explosive testimony on June 23, Spears said that although she had formed a relationship with her duty counsel, Samuel D. Ingham III, she wanted to choose her own lawyer. “I haven’t really had the opportunity on my own to choose my own lawyer,” she said. “I wish I could do it. “

Ingham and the court-appointed co-counsel of Loeb & Loeb told the court on July 6 that they wanted to step down as soon as a replacement was found. Usually, the court would appoint another lawyer. So Spears choosing his own lawyer isn’t as easy as it sounds.

“There is a conflict between the protective framework of the Guardianship Act and the fundamental right of a person deprived of their liberty to have their own lawyer,” says Vatche Zetjian of Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell, a lawyer specializing in the law of estates, trusts and estates. . “The right to choose a lawyer is a hallmark of our justice system, which in my opinion should only be private in the most urgent circumstances. “

As it stands, Spears is unable to close a contract. Montgomery therefore suggested in a July 7 filing that the court appoint a guardian ad litem – formally obtain a lawyer on his behalf – to help Spears hire the lawyer of his choice. This would prevent Spears from having to undergo an assessment to determine whether she has the capacity to retain legal counsel.

Zetjian says it’s a smart move, as long as the keeper is okay with Spears’ choice. “The involvement of an ad litem guardian helps mitigate some of the risk of whether Britney has the capacity to make that decision,” he says, adding that it allows her to “participate in her own legal representation while maintaining guardianship protections until that is just cause for modification or termination.

Benny Roshan, chairman of Greenberg Glusker’s trust and estate litigation group, isn’t sure adding another middleman is a good idea. “The Court could and is free to take the testimony of Britney itself and to make a decision on the question of the lawyer,” she said. “It seems strange to me to bring in another agent when no one has challenged Britney’s current ability, as evidenced by her testimony in court. They want to honor her wishes by adding another person whom she must obey? It doesn’t make sense to me.

The ACLU submitted an amicus brief to the court on Monday arguing this. The dossier, which comes from a group of more than two dozen disability rights organizations, argues that choosing your own lawyer is central to the Sixth Amendment’s right to a lawyer. “Prospective friends believe Britney Spears is in the same situation as many other Americans who are entitled to effective counseling in the guardianship process and access to supported decision-making in making important decisions such as choosing a guardianship. ‘a lawyer,’ reads the brief, which is embedded below. “The Court should not interfere with this decision unless Ms. Spears selects someone who is clearly not qualified for the job, who is unwilling to fill the role, or who has a significant conflict.”

Reports started circulating over the weekend (first by TMZ then by New York Times) that Spears has been in contact with Power Lawyer Mathew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig, who is not commenting on the headlines. He is certainly a seasoned litigator, representing Sean Penn, Casey Affleck and Winona Ryder, but does not specialize in probate matters. It remains to be seen whether this will be an issue for the court, assuming the reports are truthful, or whether his firm having a trust and estate litigation group that could support it will be enough to allay any potential concerns on this front. . .

Now that she has publicly expressed her desire to end the trusteeship, if Spears chooses her own lawyer instead of having another appointed by the court, there is not much procedural that should change in from now on. However, that doesn’t mean it would be an insignificant development.

“Have a lawyer that you have selected yourself because you agree, you have the impression that he understands what you want and you get along with him and you trust him to carry out your instruction, this will maximize your independence, ”explains Loyola. Professor at the Jan Costello Law School, specializing in the intersection of law and mental health. “From an ethical standpoint, any court appointed lawyer should do the exact same things, but I think it will make a difference for Britney because she will feel like she is someone she has chosen.”

In the short term, this could create a delay before a motion to end guardianship is filed as the new board becomes aware. But, in the long run, lawyers say these proceedings are proceeding fairly slowly anyway, and changing lawyers so late in the process is unlikely to have a negative impact on Spears.

“Britney definitely needs a fierce litigator in her corner,” says Roshan, noting that anyone who might object to the termination of guardianship will likely have a knowledgeable lawyer. “This is Art of War 101: you must know your enemy in battle. It’s clearly going to be a battle.