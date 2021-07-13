StarNews Mobile and Culture Genesis Announce Partnership to Bring All Def media to Africa | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 13, 2021– StarNews Mobile, the leading mobile video network helping content creators, celebrities and brands monetize their content in Africa, today announced its partnership with Genesis of culture, the largest black-owned digital platform with over 15 million fans and 500 million monthly views, to distribute All def. Comedy and Music channels to more than 430 million mobile subscribers via Orange and MTN in Africa. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005630/en/ Culture Genesis acquired All Def in 2019; since then, the reach of All Defs has skyrocketed leveraging the cultural power of comedy, hip-hop, poetry, and social justice. (Graphic: Business Wire) Initially, All Defs Dad Jokes, Great Taste, Roast Me comedy shows and Arts & Raps and Bar Exam music shows will be shared in Nigeria, the largest mobile user market in Africa with 150 million mobile subscribers as well as in Africa. South with 80 million mobile subscribers. Expansion plans will be announced in the coming weeks. We are excited about our synergistic partnership with Cultural Genesis and the opportunity to present its diverse content portfolio directly to African mobile users, an audience of over one billion people, said Guy Kamgaing, CEO of StarNews Mobile. It is important to note that American black content has a historical relationship with the African continent that we love and that fascinates us. We are delighted that Culture Genesis has opened its distribution to an enthusiastic African audience, and we look forward to a successful partnership. Culture Genesis acquired All Def in 2019 to develop the brand by implementing its proprietary software InteractLive for All Defs IP and its audiences. Since then, the reach of All Defs has skyrocketed leveraging the cultural power of comedy, hip-hop, poetry, and social justice. All Def partners with the most talented Black and LatinX content creators to produce authentic and entertaining 24/7 content for a multicultural audience. Defs’ sister brand, Def Jam Records, has managed to resonate with people across Africa over the years as hip-hop is the most popular genre of music on the continent. StarNews Mobile shares our vision of empowering artists and new multicultural talent, said Cedric J. Rogers, co-founder and CEO of Culture Genesis. This partnership is a significant opportunity for All Def and our content creators due to StarNews Mobiles’ strong relationships with major telecom operators, a growing subscriber base and an incentive for monetization that will significantly expand our global presence. Today, StarNews Mobile is available in Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Congo, South Africa and Nigeria and soon in Ghana, Benin, Rwanda and Senegal. StarNews Mobile has forged partnerships with major pan-African mobile operators such as MTN, Orange and Maroc Telecom in order to distribute exclusive and quality video content directly to users. For more information on StarNews Mobile, please visit: www.starnewsmobile.com. About Culture Genesis Culture Genesis is a media technology company focused on remixing technology for authentic urban culture and entertainment. Founded by former Apple CEO Cedric J. Rogers and VEVO, MLB Advanced Media alumnus Shaun Newsum builds, develops and acquires digital media technology and audiences. Based in Los Angeles, Culture Genesis is supported by Mucker Capital and betaworks. For more information visit www.culturegenesis.com. About StarNews Mobile StarNews Mobile is a network of mobile video channels that enables content creators, celebrities and brands to monetize their content in Africa, the world’s fastest growing mobile market. StarNews Mobile works with popular local creators on the continent and international content producers to create and distribute exclusive and addicting short videos that fans can’t wait to pay for. With strong distribution and marketing partnerships with pan-African mobile operators such as MTN, Orange and Maroc Telecom, relationships with local African artists and a transparent monetization offer via micro-payments, StarNews has built a service that excels in its simplicity, accessibility and content. to appeal. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005630/en/ CONTACT: Nadia Haidar RP Red Rooster for StarNews Mobile [email protected] Alysha Light FLIGHT PR for Culture Genesis [email protected] KEYWORD: AFRICA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TELECOMMUNICATIONS OTHER ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC GENERAL ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Genesis of culture Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/13/2021 11:47 a.m. / DISC: 07/13/21 11:47 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005630/en

