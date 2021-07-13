NBC Sports Grill & Bar opens at Universal CityWalk Hollywood





(KGET) Universal Studios Hollywood returns to offer a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes in the world of television and film production. If your plans lead you there, there is another new opportunity to enjoy the day as a NBC Sports Grill & Bar just opened at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. If you are not familiar with CityWalk, it is adjacent to Universal Studios Hollywood. It has many restaurants, shops and a movie theater. NBC Sports Grill & Brew will be a place to stop to eat and drink while watching the latest sports action. This will be important this summer, as NBC will have extensive coverage of the Summer Olympics. Sports fans will also be able to follow the NFL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, Roland Garros and many more. The programming will be presented through a range of HDTV screens. Universal CityWalk spectators can watch the sporting action via the giant media wall located outside the restaurant. The 23ft by 13ft HDTV monitor will put guests at the forefront of the latest sporting action. It is also a place for dinner. Visitors can eat at converted shuffleboard and foosball tables amid sports-inspired decor, including specially commissioned artwork and a custom NBC neon peacock logo. The menu includes starters, sandwiches and burgers, salads, cereal bowls and desserts. There are vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Menu options include:The starting composition,appetizers ranging from fish wings and tacos to loaded nachos and a homemade pretzel;Home Run Handheld, this includes Roadside Chili Burger, Gruyère Burger, Beyond Burger, Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich, and Brat Pretzel Press; andOn the green, choices include a classic chicken Caesar salad, a grilled steak wedge, and a hot Nashville ground chicken salad.Game timeis serious with barbecued smoked pork ribs, farmhouse fried chicken, broccoli and cheddar mac and cheese, NY strip loin and cedar plank grilled salmon. The restaurant also has a full bar with over 40 beers, including 862 as IPA or Seasonal Draft tailored for the Universal CityWalk Hollywood location. For more information on restaurant hours and reservations, visitUniversalStudiosHollywood.com. Regular updates can be found on Universal Studios Hollywood’s Twitter at@UniStudios, Facebook at Universal Studios Hollywoodand Instagram at@UniStudios.

