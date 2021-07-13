Marvel’s latest entry is about family

If you had to kill an Avenger, would it be Hawkeye or Black Widow? Growing up in an era of entertainment ruled by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I remember participating in this debate more than once during my childhood. Never mind the Big Four (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk); Which of the two deadliest, most boring superheroes you know could you live without?

When Black Widow jumped off a cliff to save Hawkeye in Avengers: Endgame, the MCU answered that exact question. It became a pivotal moment for the very successful franchise. ambivalence and hovers over the entirety of Black Widow’s long-awaited solo film Natasha Romanoffs (Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story).

The film opens with a flashback to Ohio in 1995, where a young Natasha and three other agents of the infamous Soviet-made Red Room go undercover, posing as a happy family. Although the four are inevitably separated, Natasha’s affection for them and their fabricated but nonetheless sincere family dynamic is clear. More than two decades later, having defected from the Red Room, Natasha is alone and on the run from the events of Captain America: Civil War. The reappearance of Yelena (Florence Pugh, Little Women), her younger sister during the mission in Ohio, and the opportunity to bring down the Red Room kick off the action.

In their search for the Red Room, Natasha and Yelena reunite Alexei (David Harbor, Stranger Things) and Melina (Rachel Weisz, The Favorite), who once played their parents. Their reunion and the reestablishment of their relationship partly turns the second act into a fun family comedy that uses many recognizable tropes, with a table scene in which the family bickers (Melina tells Natasha not to slouch and Alexei their mother tells the daughters). While their conversation eventually ventures into darker territory, the solid performances and comedic elements of the cast provide a much-needed levity for a film that could easily have taken itself far too seriously. The ever-wonderful Florence Pugh shines during these particular family scenes, connecting the comedic and dramatic elements as she skillfully jumps between exasperation with others and devastation at their refusal to acknowledge their family was real.

The dynamic younger / older sister that Pugh and Johansson play so well is primarily responsible for the successes claimed by Black Widow. Most of the little moments Yelena and Natasha shared will seem incredibly familiar to anyone with a sibling, right down to the way they quickly glance at each other across the room when their parents say something questionable. Even the typical Marvel-like parts of a motorcycle chase, a helicopter rescue, an airborne final battle are anchored by their relationship and the effort they are willing to make one for the sake of it. other. Their final scene together can be one of the most touching interactions in any Marvel movie.