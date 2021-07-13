Casino bosses desperate for Jennifer Lopez’s residence | Entertainment





Jennifer Lopez could be ready for a return to her Las Vegas residence. The 51-year-old singer and actress last residency in Las Vegas was her show “Jennifer Lopez: All I Have” at Planet Hollywood, which ran from January to December 2016, but casino bosses are desperate to get her back. . interest in her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. A source told The Sun Online: “The buzz in Vegas is that at least three different casinos are trying to convince JLo to come back for a residency. “She left her Planet Hollywood residence to do movies and tour, but now they are desperate to get her back. “JLo could be the answer to the problem of low ticket sales in Vegas. “It’s clear Britney Spears isn’t coming back with her tutelage anytime soon. She could be paid over $ 500,000 per show.” Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that friends of Jennifer and Ben, 48, expect them to move in together. The Hollywood stars recently rekindled their romance after getting engaged between 2002 and 2004, and the duo’s friends expect their new relationship to continue moving forward. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “(Their) friends wouldn’t be surprised if they move in together and end up together. “They spend all their free time together and make each other a priority. J.Lo is falling strong and certainly did the same with Ben this time around. “Ben is a guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than her and in no way tries to compete with her. They support her and love it. each other. “ The couple were due to tie the knot in 2003, but postponed their wedding due to “excessive media attention” before calling off their engagement the following year, but insiders say the couple are now in an “incredible place.” The source said: “When Ben contacted J.Lo, she was really excited that they were rekindling their relationship. J.Lo has always had a love for Ben. “Back then, Ben broke up with J.Lo because he was overwhelmed by the constant media attention and fame the relationship brought, but now they’re in an amazing place and have really learned what works for it. them as a couple. “

