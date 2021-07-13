Richard E. Grant at the end of Episode 5 – The Hollywood Reporter

[This interview contains spoilers for Loki episode five.]

If you thought Richard E. Grant and Tom Hiddleston had a fleeting resemblance during Lokithe fifth episode of “Journey Into Mystery”, then you weren’t alone. In fact, the two actors have talked about their common “physiognomy” for years, so much so that a running joke was created about them one day playing father and son. And then, in early 2020, the gag was lifted when Grant received the official offer to play Classic Loki on the Hiddleston run. Loki. Since Grant missed Hiddleston’s famous “Loki Lecture” before production, he received his own private crash course later in the production.

“[Tom Hiddleston] was very articulate and passionate about it all, because he’s a walking Lokipedia, ”said Grant Hollywood journalist. “So that was very, very helpful, but to be honest I was so anxious and nervous about my first day on the job that I probably only took about 5% of what he was telling me. But at the same time, I entered his universe and I hoped that I was not going to drop him, nor the fans of this character.

When Grant was first offered the job, he immediately began to consider his classic Loki costume, as he assumed he would include a muscular, Jack Kirby-style costume. But once you get to Loki located in Atlanta, he discovered that his own physicality would be used instead, much to his chagrin.

“What I was looking forward to Loki finally had a muscular suit, being born without any, ”Grant says with a laugh. “I thought, ‘Oh great! I’m going to look like Jack Kirby’s designs and costume design, which was so true to it. But when I got to Atlanta, they said, ‘No, you don’t have a suit. You are like yourself, a stick insect. So I was very disappointed. I thought I was letting the character and the viewers down by not having muscles underneath. I wish I had had a year of powder training and weight gain to look like this, but I don’t think I could have done it. So I hoped to have the rubberized version of it, but I was refused this pleasure.

In a recent conversation with THR, Grant also discusses classic Loki’s ultimate sacrifice and what the character thought as he laughed on the way to his death.

You said that you and Tom Hiddleston have wanted to work together for years. When was this desire born?

More than anything, this happened because we recognized that we have a similar physiognomy, and someone joked to us: “You could play father and son!” So, I guess it’s always been on the back of the mind. And then I saw Tom in Toronto [International] Film Festival a few years ago, and he said, “We really have to do something together! Father and son – or something like that! But I thought it was highly unlikely because his career had gone so far into the stratosphere. And then, early last year, I got an offer to play Classic / Old Loki, and I was like, “Oh, that’s what we talked about and now it’s done. This is how it happened.

And in terms of scripting, what was your first impression of the full-fledged Classic Loki arc?

The backstory – where he describes himself as the god of outcasts rather than the god of mischief – was very compelling. So you understand where and why he’s been out of the loop for so long. He was so desperate to have some sort of contact that he was ready to reveal himself to TVA, and later, by offering himself up to Asgard and Alioth, he is ready to make the ultimate sacrifice for the possibility that someone others find love. Because the ending was so abysmal and filled with chaos, as he laughed at his own self-immolation, I thought it was a good start, middle, and end in one episode. This is everything you could hope for from a guest role. So it was really exciting to do and very satisfying.

Richard E. Grant in Loki

Marvel studios

As he laughed at the beast, what was he thinking?

Even as you descend, you still have the power, the grace, and the audacity to say, “I’m going to laugh in your face even though I know you’re about to eat me alive.” It’s a great adage of life. (Laughs.) I like this.

Since Tom played Loki for many years, he has become the world’s foremost authority on the character, so much so that he actually lectures on him.

It is! It’s Lokipédia.

Did he have enough time to give you a crash course on the character?

He did one before the first episode; they had already shot four episodes by the time I arrived. So he came to see me after I had just done my costume and my makeup. He said, “I’ll give you a brief overview and some background information on what you’re dealing with. So he was very articulate and passionate about it all, because he is a walking Lokipedia. So that was very, very helpful, but to be honest I was so anxious and nervous about my first day on the job that I probably only took about 5% of what he was telling me. But at the same time, I entered his universe, and I hoped that I was not going to drop him, nor the fans of this character.

Richard E. Grant, DeObia Oparei and Tom Hiddleston on the set of LOKI

Marvel studios

Classic Loki was very frustrated that betrayal was synonymous with the Loki archetype. So he did something and sacrificed his life to help Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). While you’ve already talked about the ultimate sacrifice, what did you do with his decision to go against the grain?

It was very smart to [Tom Kauffman], the writer, for knocking on this. I was the oldest person on the unit, as well as the oldest person on the team and cast. When you are in the twilight zone like I am now at 64, there is a feeling that you are passing the baton in the relay race of life. So it seemed like the most humane, vulnerable and honorable thing to do, and I totally understood it. It was appropriate – even for a classic old Loki. But unlike my life, you can always come back to Loki’s land. (Laughs.)

Richard E. Grant in LOKI

Marvel studios

Enters General Alleviating Pryde in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and classic Loki, were these two of your favorite costume fittings to date?

Yeah, and it was pretty amazing to have this awesome, explosive ending to it Star wars character. But what I was looking forward to Loki finally had a muscular suit, being born without any. (Laughs.) I thought, “Oh great! I’m going to look like Jack Kirby’s designs and costume design, which was so true to it. But when I got to Atlanta, they said, ‘No, you don’t have a muscle suit. You are like yourself, a stick insect. So I was very disappointed. I thought I was letting the character and the viewers down by not having muscles underneath. I wish I had had a year of powder training and weight gain to look like this, but I don’t think I could have done it. So I hoped to have the rubberized version of it, but I was refused this pleasure. (Laughs.)

On big budget projects in particular, actors don’t always have the chance to work opposite another actor / character in a given scene. So now that you can talk about it The Rise of Skywalker, were you and Ian McDiarmid in the same room during Pryde’s hologram scene with Emperor Palpatine?

No, I never met Ian on it at all.

Enter Jack Hock (Can you ever forgive me?) and Withnail (Withnail and me), who would enjoy Loki’s company the most? Who would make a more ideal companion?

Wow. I think of Jack Hock because he was so outgoing and wanted to be friends with everyone. While Withnail was so incredibly selfish that I think even he would have surpassed Loki in the ego department.

