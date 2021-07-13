Virgin Hotels Presents Summer Sessions, the Ultimate Dallas & Nashville Entertainment Experience

MIAMI, July 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Virgin Hotels, the growing lifestyle hotel brand from Virgin Group founder Sir Richard branson, in partnership with Virgin Voyages and Belvedere invites customers to an entertainment experience all summer long Summer sessions at Virgin hotels. Guests are invited to cool off at Virgin Hotels Dallas and Virgin Hotels Nashville and enjoy a weekend of music programming, pop-up shops and drag brunches in July and August.

Virgin Hotels brings all the summer thrills with performances by Channel Tres, Yungbae, Sam Blacky and more.

In addition to the sun, Virgin Voyages will take over from the Pool Club in each hotel and create a fully immersive pop-up experience allowing all clients to relax and get away from it all at the Beach Club at Bimini by Virgin Voyages. The upscale pop-up will provide a resort-like experience with workout classes and poolside lounging time that gives way to a brightly colored sunset party while admiring the view of the city.

Virgin Hotels in Dallas (July 23-25):Summer sessions will start friday 23 july at 3 p.m. with an epic Summer Fridays day party at the Pool Club at Dallas with the music of DJSC, Dallas Cowboys DJ. AT 6:00 p.m., Commons Club will host an elevated Happy Hour with sounds of Dj rizkilla. AT 9:00 p.m. the evening will end at the Pool Club with the music of JCL and Rizza.

The festivities will continue on Saturday with The Beach Club at Bimini by Virgin Voyages pop-up. During the morning, guests will be invited to a dose of “Vitamin Sea”, Virgin Voyage’s ideology inspired by the oceans and their importance to the well-being of everyone’s daily life. A HIIT workout class will be led by a personal trainer, John benton. At noon, the splashing pop-up will come alive with tropical house beats by DJ C-Quel, Elvis Know and DJSC.

Overlooking the city, the evening will continue with performances by Tres Channel and Yungbae with cocktails by Belvedere at the Pool Club in 10:00 p.m..

The weekend event will end on Sunday July 25 at 11:00 with a special brunch with refreshing cocktails from Belvedere and more delicacies. Turning up the heat at the Pool Club will be a multi-talented DJ / producer, model and influencer Sam blacky.

For tickets, tables and reservations for the weekend festivities, visit: https://virginhotels.com/summer-sessions-at-virgin-hotels/

Virgin Hotels in Nashville (August 13-15): Virgin Hotels Nashville will keep you entertained this summer with their Summer session weekend. Departure, Friday August 13 at 1:00 p.m. join the party all day at the Pool Club withTGIF by the pool and sounds from DJ Rod, Coach & Hish. AT 6:00 p.m., Commons Club will organize a Happy Hour.

On Saturday, Virgin Voyages will transport all visitors to Bimini and create the ultimate summer escape at the Pool Club in Nashville with their pop-up, The Beach Club at Bimini. In the morning, clients will be invited to a dose of “Vitamin Sea” with a workout class. In the afternoon, you can meet in the outdoor lounge by the pool and dance to sets of DJ Slim McGraw & Rod.

The evening will begin with rhythms of Tres & chain Will gavin at the Pool Club.

For tickets, tables and reservations for the weekend festivities, visit:

https://virginhotels.com/summer-sessions-at-virgin-hotels/

Fans are urged to amp up their summer experience – and save up to 20% when booking a room package at Dallas hotels or Virgin Hotels Nashville.

All hotel guests of the Suites, Penthouses and Richard’s Flat have access to Richard’s Rooftop VIP Area at the Beach Club at Bimini by Virgin Voyages.

