Bollywood steps in to give 60-year-old blind elephant Nina a second chance | Agra News





Agra: Nina, an abused and blind 60-year-old elephant, received medical treatment for the first time in her life after several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to lend their voices and support. More than 60,000 signatures have so far been collected on the petition to help Nina prevent blind elephants from being abused.

Their efforts prompted the authorities to act. Wildlife SOS, an NGO, and the forestry department transferred the geriatric elephant to Elephant Hospital in Mathura for treatment and care.

Dr Ilayaraja, deputy director of veterinary services at Wildlife SOS, said Nina suffers from a degenerative joint disease which affects her hind limbs. His forelimbs are affected due to the compensatory weight bearing. Both eyes are completely damaged, possibly due to external trauma and lack of medical attention. She was put on a carefully calibrated diet to regain her strength.

For owner Ninas Mahout, the elephant was nothing more than a commodity to be exploited for commercial purposes begging in the streets and participating in wedding processions. Despite being blind, weak, elderly, severely malnourished, and suffering from arthritis and fused joints in her legs, she was forced to trudge through busy streets amid the cacophony of traffic and traffic. crowd from one wedding to the next.

No one cared to notice how these unfamiliar noises frightened and disturbed the blind animal or the trail of tears that had dried up. Any slack in work was rewarded with a sharp blow of the bull hook (ankush) by its owner-mahout.

When Nina was not working, she was tightly chained by a spiked chain that prevented her from lying down and resting. Even during the pandemic, this elephant was made to work.

The respite from this painful routine came when Bollywood celebrities such as Athiya Shetty, Shruti Haasan, Randeep Hooda, Vivek Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Ramona Arena, Pia Trivedi, Bani J, Pooja Batra and Suchitra Pillai, and even the television series Popular American Modern Family star Nolan Gould has joined in showing her support by signing the petition to help Nina and sharing the same on their respective social media accounts.

At Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital in Mathura, Nina now enjoys the comfort of a dedicated team of experienced elephant vets and caregivers who strive to reduce her pain and discomfort. So far, an ultrasound of his damaged eyes has been performed, x-rays of his fragile bones as well as blood and other tests have been done to assess his condition.

The Wildlife SOS veterinary team has also developed an intensive treatment plan for her that includes hydrotherapy, laser therapy, and a healthy diet to help reduce her pain and suffering while treating her health issues.

