Dwayne The Rock Johnsons Boosts His Net Worth As Hollywood’s Highest-Paid Actor

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is one of the biggest movie stars in the world. He rose to fame as a professional wrestler and succeeded went to the theater both on the big and small screen. Next up for The Rock is Jungle Cruise, based on the Disneyland Ride, which will be released on July 30.

His acting career has earned him one of the highest net worths in entertainment.

It costs a lot to live as Johnson

Dwayne Johnson net worth

According to Forbes, only nine celebrities from all industries made more money than The Rock in 2020. Compared to other actors, only Tyler Perry made more that year, which saw Perry earn $ 97 million. dollars and Johnson $ 87.5 million. His status as the second highest-paid actor in the world, however, was a setback from the 2018 Forbes list, when his earnings hit $ 124 million and he was sixth on the list.

Rock movie and television earnings

The Rocks’ success, according to Forbes, can be attributed to his status as a perennial Hollywood star who commands an upfront fee of around eight figures. Johnson made $ 5.5 million for Scorpion King in 2002 and $ 9 million each for The Other Guys in 2010 and Baywatch in 2017, but beyond that, eight-figure paydays are the norm. Some of his biggest paychecks include:

Fast Five (2011): $ 10 million

Fast & Furious 6 (2013): $ 10 million

Fate of the Furious (2017): $ 10 million, plus return payments

The Rundown (2003): $ 12.5 million

Central Intelligence (2016): $ 14 million

Furious 7 (2015): $ 15 million

GI: Joe Reprisal (2013): $ 15 million

Walking Tall (2004): $ 15 million

Hercules (2014): $ 20 million

Jungle Cruise 2021: $ 22 million

San Andreas (2015): $ 25 million

Red Notice (2022): $ 23.5 million

The Rock makes a lot of money in Hollywood because his films bring in a lot of money houses the studios. Ten of his films grossed over $ 435 million, with Furious 7 topping the list with $ 1.5 billion worldwide.

And it’s not just movies that The Rock has seen success on the small screen as well, with its starring role on the Emmy-nominated HBO Ballers show.

According to Variety, only five other actors in any comedy television series that aired around the same time, all of whom appeared on CBS’s The Big Bang Theory, commanded higher wages per episode than The Rock, who made around 650,000. $ per episode of Ballers. The Big Bang team each made $ 1 million in the shows’ 12th and final season in 2018-19.

WWE and early film career

The Rocks’ cheerful demeanor and trademark smile belies former University of Miami football players enormous physical size and impressive physique. Johnson is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds.

While his footballing career has not been particularly notable, Johnson’s speed, size, charisma, work ethic, and raw athleticism have helped him find his original vocation in professional wrestling. . which is in fact his family’s business.

The Rocks mother was born in Samoa and Johnson identifies strongly with her island heritage; he has many traditional tribal tattoos. His maternal grandfather and father were both professional wrestlers, and soon after injury forced him out of the Canadian Football League, he followed in their footsteps and joined World Wrestling Entertainment. He quickly became a WWE audience favorite and in 1998, The Rock won his first of many world championships.

He went on to appear in several television series, usually under his own name, and in 2001 he joined countless previous wrestlers who tested their cross-appeal by attempting to take on the role of an actor when he landed a lead role. in The Mummy Returns.

A leading man was born and The Rock broke tradition with those other wrestlers turned actors who couldn’t find the success he enjoyed. He’s now one of the most successful actors of his time with over 100 credits to go with his name.

Family and personal life

Although they keep their privacy mostly out of sight, Dwayne Johnson married Lauren Hashian in Hawaii in 2019 after 10 years together. In 2015, the couple announced the birth of a baby girl, Jasmine. In April 2018, the couple announced the birth of their second daughter, Tiana Gia. Johnson also has a third daughter, Simone Alexandra, 19, with ex-wife Dany Garcia. Simone follows her father’s example and pursues a career in professional wrestling.

