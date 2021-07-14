Hollywood is crazy about musicals





Spielbergs back with West Side Story. Golden musicals are returning to the big screen. Like Lin-Manuel Mirandas in the heights. Like Andrew Lloyd Webbers Cinderella. Like again and again Guys and Dolls. One of the most splashy jazzy musicals of all time was Guys and Dolls. The story of little New York players chatting with top missionaries has seen half a dozen times. The film starred Sinatra and Brando. The original Bway show opened in 1950 and performed Alain aldas father Robert Alda. It’s back. New movie. New names. Old songs like Luck Be a Lady and Sue Me. Oscar-winning actor Bill Condon, who directed Dreamgirls, will be the director. The casting has not yet been launched. With show business going backwards, let’s seek a revival of Shakespeares King Lear. With an all-female cast. A rock musical. Wear shorts. And the smoking pot. Slash and dash Hugh jackman: Unbelievable how many Wolverine cultists there are. Before I did, X-Men Id had never heard of the character, but there are thousands of weird and creepy Wolvie fans out there. I’m in Canada at a supermarket and this massive dude with a huge Wolverine tattoo shoved my head into a grip, said he loved my Canadian accent in X-Men and had always known Wolverine was Canadian! I said I was Australian. When he squeezed harder I said, I meant Canadian. He finally let me go. Forget hanging out for my groceries, I just ran to the exit. Telling your tailor-made stories Joseph Abboud, designer of the year for men twice in a row, big in fashion when we had it: Kim cattrall presented me with the award. I was wearing a cashmere scarf so I could barely lift the thing. I broke my arm while playing squash. Yes. Like we all do in Manhattan, we play squash. Now about men’s fashion. Ugly t-shirts, pants worn so low you can see the crack in their backside and every crotch grazes the floor. The pandemic has sent everyone home with sweats and persimmons. But this is New York, the fashion capital of the world. $ 2,000 for sneakers, bikinis with / yard of fabric and outrageous prices. Pay for a logo not a label. Important seams. A man needs five coins. Dark gray suit, navy blazer, white shirt, gray pants, leather jacket. White shirt and nice jeans, a man dressed if he wears a jacket. At an event George Clooneys in a well-tailored tuxedo, an appropriate bow tie. Don’t try any wardrobe statement. No naked woman painted on her tie. His clothes don’t come into a room before him. Guys have to relearn how to dress. To meet a new boss. To meet the parents girlfriends. To return to an office. Forget about online. I don’t smell cashmere. Could not see the quality. You are fooled by a photo. There is nothing like the experience of touching and smelling. Listen ! SINGERS / Dancers / Whatever: To help you get back on your feet in front of a live audience, Metropolitan Zooms is lowering the prices of artists scheduled for in-person events in September and October. Everyone has 10 minutes. I’m just letting you know … A QUOTE from Niecy nash to Essence Magazine which was then repeated in Hollywood Reporter and which is now repeated by me. Speaking of her third marriage, her first marriage to a woman, she says: I used to worry about the seat staying in place! No more. From Estelle to Woodside: The first 12 months of my child’s life, I taught her to walk and talk. For the next 12 years, I told him to sit down and shut up. Only in New York, kids, only in New York.

