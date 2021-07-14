Amy Grant leads the 2021 Class of Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame





This year’s inductees bring the total number of songwriters in the Hall to 218. Although country songwriters predominate, the corps includes writers from all genres of music, according to a mission statement from NaSHOF. Nashville Hall dates back to 1970, the same year the Songwriters Hall of Fame was launched. The announcement was made Tuesday, July 13 by Sarah Cates, chair of the organization’s board of directors, and Mark Ford, its executive director. Four of the five inductees received Grammy nominations for Best Country Song: Akins in 2018 for Blake Sheltons co-writing I Lived It, Cannon in 2007 for George Straits co-writing Give It Away, Keith in 2003 for co-writing his own beer. for My Horses (a collaboration with Willie Nelson) and Grant in 2011 for co-writing Vince Gills Threaten Me With Heaven. Additionally, Grant was nominated for Song of the Year in 1991 for co-writing her own Baby Baby, a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Grant is married to Gill, who was inducted in 2005. They are among the few married couples in NaSHOF. Boudleaux and Felice Bryant, best known for writing classics for the Everly Brothers, were inducted as a couple in 1972. Keith was inducted into the New York-based Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015. It is relatively rare for a songwriter to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame before their Nashville counterpart. The latter performed with Will Jennings, who was inducted into SHOF in 2006 and NaSHOF in 2013. Here’s a look at each of this year’s winners:

Akins songwriter credits include his own That Aint My Truck, as well as Honey Bee (Shelton) and It Goes Like This (Thomas Rhett). Akins, 51, is the father of searing country star Rhett. The Cannons roundup includes Set Em Up Joe (Vern Gosdin) and Ive Come to Expect It From You (Strait). Cannon, 74, was born in Lexington, Tennessee. Sherrills’ hits include Wild and Blue (John Anderson), The Church on Cumberland Road (Shenandoah), and How Long Gone (Brooks & Dunn). Sherrill was born and raised in Chappaqua, NY, as well as in Uganda and Bolivia. Grant popularized several of his own compositions, including Baby Baby, Thats What Love Is For, and Tennessee Christmas. Grant, 60, grew up in Nashville. Keith also popularized several of his compositions, including Shouldve Been a Cowboy How Do You Like Me Now ?! and as good as I once was. Keith, originally from Oklahoma, is also 60 years old.

Starting in September, select public seats for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala can be purchased based on availability by contacting Executive Director Mark Ford at [email protected] Managed by the non-profit Nashville Songwriters Foundation, the Hall of Fame is dedicated to honoring Nashville’s rich heritage of excellence in songwriting. More information is available here.

