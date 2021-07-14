WWE NXT Results: July 13 Winners, Ratings, Reactions & Highlights | Launderer report





0 out of 2 On the back of NXT Great American Bash, the July 13th edition of WWE NXT was just as important, including a massive showdown for the main event. After weeks of taunts, Johnny Gargano got his chance at the NXT Championship. However, he may have bit more than he can chew with dangerous Karrion Kross, even as the special guest referee Samoa Joe tries to protect him from the NXT champion. The NXT Breakout Tournament was one of the black-and-gold brand’s biggest hits last year, and it’s doing it again this week. The first round match to start the tournament is 205 Live’s Ikemen Jiro who takes on the arrogant Duke Hudson. Other big games scheduled for the night included Dexter Lumis against Santos Escobar, Sarray against Gigi Dolin and Dakota Kai against Ember Moon. The evening was to be filled with top stars competing at the highest level. Only the absolute best could come out victorious, including a man holding the NXT Championship.

1 out of 2 Ember Moon went out alone with Shotzi Blackheart to Friday Night SmackDown while Raquel Gonzalez supported Dakota Kai. The captain of Team Kick weathered the Goddess of War’s first storm and eventually took over by slamming Moon hard against the steel pole. Kai hit a kaoi kick followed by a spin-out DDT but could only get two on the pin. Moon responded with a Frankensteiner to the Team Kick captain. Kai has recovered enough to crash Moon with GTK for the win. Subsequently, Xia Li stomped on the ring and demanded a title shot. Gonzalez accepted the challenge. Result Kai def. Moon by fallen. To note B Analysis It was a good opener that lacked a certain energy to make it big. Moon and Kai have had better matches in the past. Blackheart’s absence has certainly been felt in this game. It was as if the whole quarrel had been abruptly ended. Kai has been allowed to look dangerous, but rarely achieves dominant victories like this. She overwhelmed The War Goddess and clinched a clear victory without the NXT Women’s Champion intervening. Gonzalez vs. Li looks premature, but NXT is clearly making an effort to reshuffle the map after three big female stars leave on SmackDown. It should be a solid game at least.

2 of 2 LA Knight gave Cameron Grimes a makeover for his role as butler, and The Technical Savage enjoyed his change despite Knight. Bobby Fish took to the backstage of Diamond Mine, setting up a match with Tyler Rust. As Fish spun Rust at first, Roderick Strong distracted Fish, allowing Rust to hook up on a cut block and saw kick for the win. Afterward, Kushida ran to make the save before Diamond Mine could do more damage to Fish. Result Rust def. Fish by fall. To note RE- Analysis While the result was appropriate, this presentation was missing everywhere. It was lucky to be a very good sprint between two singles stars looking to prove themselves. Instead, it lasted barely three minutes, and a simple distraction ended the game. The crowd was chanting “it was garbage,” which is a rare negative chant from the NXT crowd. It seemed appropriate here. This whole segment was a dud that didn’t feel worthy of Kushida’s involvement.

