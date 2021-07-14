Riley Keough pays tribute to his brother on the anniversary of his death | Entertainment





Riley Keough is “infinitely” missed by his brother. The star of “Zola” paid tribute to his brother Benjamin on Monday (12.07.21), the first anniversary of his suicide, by sharing a series of childhood photographs on his Instagram account, as well as images of them with friends and a screenshot of a birthday message her late relative had previously written for her on her own behalf. She captioned the post: “Today has been a year without you, little brother. I miss you endlessly every day.” The 32-year-old actress also shared a collage of childhood photos on her Instagram Story, but did not include a caption, and reposted other tributes in honor of her brother. The ‘Runaways’ star admitted earlier this month that she wished she had hugged her brother “properly” the last time she saw him. Sharing a photo of herself and her brother on her Instagram Story, she wrote: “A year ago this morning was the last time I saw you. “I didn’t kiss you properly because I thought you had COVID. I wish I had kissed you properly. I miss you every day.” Riley recently admitted that she still has “rough days” as she mourned her brother, but she was doing her best to live in the moment and enjoy the finer things in her life. She said: “I really consciously try to be present, not to use anything as an escape, and to be aware of when I am doing it. “I’m just trying to be grateful for everything right now, trying to operate in love, to keep my heart open, to give and receive love. “And not in a woo-woo way, because I’m having a really tough day, and all kinds of pain and suffering and stuff. “But I think when you realize that’s part of it, and your expectation isn’t just to feel joy, it’s been a real change for me in finding those times and things to smile about.”

