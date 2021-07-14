Six Latino artists break into acting categories with 2021 Emmy nominations





“Pose’s” Mj Rodriguez made history with his Emmy nomination on Tuesday morning. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) The 2021 Emmy nominations announced On Tuesday, and in all categories of actors, six Latino artists were recognized by the Television Academy: Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mj Rodriguez, Rosie Perez and Alexis Bledel. Ramos, Taylor-Joy and Rodriguez were nominated for the first time, with Rodriguez makes history as the first openly transgender actress to be nominated for a lead role for her work in “Pose.” Taylor-Joy, who is of Argentinian descent, was nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Film for her performance as Beth Harmon in Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit”. Miranda’s title tour in the film version of “Hamilton” earned her a nomination for lead actor in a limited or anthology series or film. This is Miranda’s fifth Emmy nod in total, with a shared victory for original music in 2014 to his credit. Following the film adaptation of his musical “In the Heights”, the Puerto Rican playwright, producer and actor apologized in response to Afro-latinx exclusion claims. Tuesday it took to twitter to thank her Emmy-nominated castmates Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Rene Elise Goldsberry and Leslie Odom Jr. for the production that started it all. Ramos, born in Brooklyn, who is of Puerto Rican descent and played John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in “Hamilton,” was nominated for supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or film. With three Emmy nominations to date, Perez, who is also of Puerto Rican descent and identifies as Afro-Latina, has been nominated for the supporting actress in a comedy series for HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant”. “Gilmore Girls” star Bledel, who is Argentinian on her father’s side and Mexican on her mother’s side, has been nominated as a guest actress in a drama series for “The Handmaid’s Tale”. Earning her first nomination for an actress in a drama series, “Pose’s” Rodriguez was widely hailed for its historic achievement. The story continues Milestone for Afro-Latina actress comes two years after Jharrel Jerome made history as the first Afro-Latino and Dominican to win the lead actor for his performance in “When They See Us”. Miranda tweeted, “YES, @ MjRodriguez7! The ancestors applaud. The first of many!” Co-creator of “Pose” Steven Canals tweeted, “Damn !!! @ MjRodriguez7 just made HISTORY as the first trans actress to be nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series.” Following the 2020 Emmy nominations, analysis found that the Latin representation was still abysmal. John Leguizamo shared the analysis on Twitter, expressing his displeasure with Latinx’s minimal portrayal, asking for “a piece of the pie” and sparking outcry online over Afro-Latinx erasure and anti-blackness . After the Emmy nominations announced on Tuesday, a Twitter user shared Leguizamo’s sentiment, writing: “@JohnLeguizamo is right. We need more representation.” Prior to the 2021 nominations, there were no Latinx performers among the main and supporting nominees for comedy or drama series in the past six years. For some, Rodriguez’s appointment signals that this could be a pivotal year for Latinx artists across the spectrum. This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

